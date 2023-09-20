EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide for best & new celebrations

There isn’t a better way to flex on your opponent after a late goal than with a mad celebration. So, here are the best and all-new celebrations in EA FC 24 and how you can do them.

When EA SPORTS first let players start going wild with their own celebrations, many players – especially in multiplayer modes – just wanted to shush their opponent. It didn’t matter if it was a goal in the first minute or stoppage time, shushing was king.

Things have changed over the years, though. Shushing was taken out at one point for being too toxic, so fans focused on dancing instead. Real-life stars have gotten some signature moves in-game too – Christian Pulisic’s Griddy, Heung-Min Son’s camera gesture, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark Sui.

With the start of EA SPORTS FC, there are a whole host of new celebrations too – including an additional set from real-world players. So, here’s what you need to know.

All new celebrations in EA FC 24 & how to do them

Amongst all the changes in-game rom FIFA 23 this year, celebrations are still working in the same way. Once you score, you’ll have a moment to wheel away and celebrate.

Celebrations are, primarily, still linked to the right stick and right triggers – no matter if you’re using an Xbox or PlayStation controller.

The new celebrations this year include Alex Iwobi’s signature stand and finger point – that’s called Rock On -, there is also Toni Rudiger’s fake injury – called Faking It -, and Marcus Rashford’s point to head – that’s called Workout. All Ears is also a reference to Lionel Messi’s ear-cupping celebration.

EA FC 24 CELEBRATION NAME CONTROLS Faking It L2/LT + flick R3/RS left twice Bye L1/LB + R3/RS Rock On L2/LT + R3/RS Workout L2/LT + Square/X All Ears L1/LB + Triangle/Y Ronaldo’s Nap X/A with Ronaldo Griezmann’s Penguin X/A with Griezmann

There also a host of new last-minute celebrations. However, these are more scripted in nature and can’t be triggered through any combination of controls.

You’ll have to run away from goal, towards your manager, and the corner in order to see these. And, of course, score so late into the game as well.

The classic celebrations from previous years remain the same too. So, if you’ve got a favorite from years gone by, you’ll be able to pull those off in the same. Hold up on the right stick to shush someone, of course.