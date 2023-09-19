EA FC 24 UT Champs: Qualification process, Play-Offs & Finals rewards, more

EA FC 24 shakes up Champs by replacing Red Picks with rewards of equivalent value. Here is everything you need to know about the qualification process and earning rewards.

An EA FC 24 leak pointed to Major Weekend League changes in the works. Those rumors turned out to be true, as FC 24 will get rid of Red Picks, which were Player Pick packs featuring cards from the active TOTW.

EA explained: “By removing Champions Players from the default rewards lineup, we’ll be able to focus on delivering more frequent changes to Champions rewards throughout the year, helping to keep them as a key avenue of growing your squad all season long.”

The devs also announced an improvement to rewards for Rank 2 and above to “reward the best of the best each and every week.”

Without further ado, let’s jump right into whats different in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Champs qualification process

Play-Offs qualification

In EA FC 24, players need to earn Champions Qualification Points to qualify for the UT Champs playoffs.

These could only be obtained by winning Division Rivals matches. Players need 1,250 qualification points to be eligible.

Finals qualification

You’ll need four wins and a loss out of the ten Play-Offs qualifying matches to earn a chance at competing in Weekend League.

Ranks

Here’s a look at the Play-Offs ranks.

Rank 1 : 40 pts

: 40 pts Rank 2 : 36 pts

: 36 pts Rank 3 : 32 pts

: 32 pts Rank 4 : 26 pts

: 26 pts Rank 5 : 20 pts

: 20 pts Rank 6 : 12 pts

: 12 pts Rank 7: 4 pts

EA FC 24 Champs Play-Offs rewards

Rank 1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1

Mega Pack x1

Rank 2

Rare Mega Pack x1

Prime Gold Players Pack x1

Small Rare Gold Players Pack x2

Rank 3

Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Rare Gold Pack x2

Small Prime Gold Players Pack x2

Rank 4

Mega Pack x2

Rare Gold Pack x1

Rank 5

Rare Gold Pack x2

Small Prime Gold Players Pack x1

Rank 6

Gold Players Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Rank 7

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

EA FC 24 Champs Finals ranks and points system

How many games do you need to play in FIFA 23 FUT Champs?

EA FC 24 Weekend Leagues span 20 games. Back when it first began, there were 40 matches for players to wade through. This has been lessened in recent years, first to 30 matches and now down to just 20.

Ranks

Here are the ranks for FC 24 Champs Finals.

Rank 1 : 76 pts

: 76 pts Rank 2 : 72 pts

: 72 pts Rank 3 : 67 pts

: 67 pts Rank 4 : 60 pts

: 60 pts Rank 5 : 51 pts

: 51 pts Rank 6 : 45 pts

: 45 pts Rank 7: 36 pts

36 pts Rank 8: 24 pts

24 pts Rank 9: 12 pts

12 pts Rank 10: 4 pts

Points

In order to ascend up the ranks, players need to earn points. There are 4 points given for a win and 1 point for a loss.

In theory, players could lose all 20 games, unlocking Rank 9 rewards in the process.

EA FC 24 Champs rewards

Rank 1

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x2

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

125,000 UT Coins

Rank 2

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x2

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

100,000 UT Coins

Rank 3

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

85,000 UT Coins

Rank 4

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

50,000 UT Coins

Rank 5

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,350 XP

30,000 UT Coins

Rank 6

1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x2

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,150 XP

25,000 UT Coins

Rank 7

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x2

Rare Players Pack x1

Jumbo Players Pack x1

1,000 Champion Qualification Points

1,000 XP

15,000 Coins

Rank 8

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x2

Rare Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

750 Champions Qualification Points

750 XP

10,000 Coins

Rank 9

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x1

Prime Gold Players Pack x2

500 Champions Qualification Points

500 XP

5,000 Coins

Rank 10

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x1

Rare Mixed Players Pack x1

500 Champions Qualification Points

250 XP

That’s everything we know about Champs. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.