EA FC 24 UT Champs: Qualification process, Play-Offs & Finals rewards, more
EA FC 24 shakes up Champs by replacing Red Picks with rewards of equivalent value. Here is everything you need to know about the qualification process and earning rewards.
An EA FC 24 leak pointed to Major Weekend League changes in the works. Those rumors turned out to be true, as FC 24 will get rid of Red Picks, which were Player Pick packs featuring cards from the active TOTW.
EA explained: “By removing Champions Players from the default rewards lineup, we’ll be able to focus on delivering more frequent changes to Champions rewards throughout the year, helping to keep them as a key avenue of growing your squad all season long.”
The devs also announced an improvement to rewards for Rank 2 and above to “reward the best of the best each and every week.”
EA FC 24 Champs qualification process
Play-Offs qualification
In EA FC 24, players need to earn Champions Qualification Points to qualify for the UT Champs playoffs.
These could only be obtained by winning Division Rivals matches. Players need 1,250 qualification points to be eligible.
Finals qualification
You’ll need four wins and a loss out of the ten Play-Offs qualifying matches to earn a chance at competing in Weekend League.
Ranks
Here’s a look at the Play-Offs ranks.
- Rank 1: 40 pts
- Rank 2: 36 pts
- Rank 3: 32 pts
- Rank 4: 26 pts
- Rank 5: 20 pts
- Rank 6: 12 pts
- Rank 7: 4 pts
EA FC 24 Champs Play-Offs rewards
Rank 1
- Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Mega Pack x1
Rank 2
- Rare Mega Pack x1
- Prime Gold Players Pack x1
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack x2
Rank 3
- Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Rare Gold Pack x2
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack x2
Rank 4
- Mega Pack x2
- Rare Gold Pack x1
Rank 5
- Rare Gold Pack x2
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack x1
Rank 6
- Gold Players Pack x2
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
Rank 7
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2
EA FC 24 Champs Finals ranks and points system
How many games do you need to play in FIFA 23 FUT Champs?
EA FC 24 Weekend Leagues span 20 games. Back when it first began, there were 40 matches for players to wade through. This has been lessened in recent years, first to 30 matches and now down to just 20.
Ranks
Here are the ranks for FC 24 Champs Finals.
- Rank 1: 76 pts
- Rank 2: 72 pts
- Rank 3: 67 pts
- Rank 4: 60 pts
- Rank 5: 51 pts
- Rank 6: 45 pts
- Rank 7: 36 pts
- Rank 8: 24 pts
- Rank 9: 12 pts
- Rank 10: 4 pts
Points
In order to ascend up the ranks, players need to earn points. There are 4 points given for a win and 1 point for a loss.
In theory, players could lose all 20 games, unlocking Rank 9 rewards in the process.
EA FC 24 Champs rewards
Rank 1
- 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3
- 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x2
- 1,250 Champs Qualification Points
- 1,500 XP
- 125,000 UT Coins
Rank 2
- 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3
- 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x2
- 1,250 Champs Qualification Points
- 1,500 XP
- 100,000 UT Coins
Rank 3
- 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3
- 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x1
- 1,250 Champs Qualification Points
- 1,500 XP
- 85,000 UT Coins
Rank 4
- 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3
- 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x1
- 1,250 Champs Qualification Points
- 1,500 XP
- 50,000 UT Coins
Rank 5
- 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x3
- 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x1
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x1
- 1,250 Champs Qualification Points
- 1,350 XP
- 30,000 UT Coins
Rank 6
- 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x2
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x1
- Rare Players Pack x1
- 1,250 Champs Qualification Points
- 1,150 XP
- 25,000 UT Coins
Rank 7
- 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x2
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Jumbo Players Pack x1
- 1,000 Champion Qualification Points
- 1,000 XP
- 15,000 Coins
Rank 8
- 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x2
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2
- 750 Champions Qualification Points
- 750 XP
- 10,000 Coins
Rank 9
- 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x1
- Prime Gold Players Pack x2
- 500 Champions Qualification Points
- 500 XP
- 5,000 Coins
Rank 10
- 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x1
- Rare Mixed Players Pack x1
- 500 Champions Qualification Points
- 250 XP
