When do EA FC 24 pre-season rewards come out? Release date & time

For players stuck through the end of FIFA 23, EA comes bearing gifts. Here is everything you need to know about claiming EA FC 24 pre-season rewards.

EA kept players engaged in the final weeks of FIFA 23 with a pre-season event, which awards untradeable EA FC 24 players for completing objectives. These challenges had different requirements, but the main ones involved completing SBCs.

Some of the best rewards included an 82+ x10 Players pack, 83+ x5 Players Pack, and 84+ x3 Player Pack. And now that the devs have revealed the official EA FC 24 player ratings, community members have a much better idea of what those packs may include.

However, players weren’t made privy to when they would receive the packs they worked so hard to unlock before EA FC 24 releases worldwide. That was until EA finally provided a time window in which pre-season rewards would be sent out.

EA SPORTS Players will be rewarded for their efforts in FIFA 23.

EA confirmed that eligible players who earned pre-Season rewards will be granted their rewards in EA FC 24 by October 12. Pre-season rewards must be redeemed by logging in to Ultimate Team 24 by November 12, 2023.

Pre-season rewards

Here is a list of the FIFA 23 pre-season rewards.

Week 1 Join the Club (Objectives) 3x Rare Gold Premier League Players Pack 3x Rare Gold Serie A Players Pack 3x Rare Gold Bundesliga Players Pack 3x Rare Gold Ligue 1 Players Pack 3x Rare Gold LaLiga Players Pack New Era (SBC) 2x Rare Gold Player Pack Base Hero Loan Pack x 5 games Coin Boost (1000 coins x 5 games)

Week 2 Join the Club (Objectives) 82+ x10 Players Pack New Era (SBC) 2x Rare Gold Player Pack Base Hero Loan Pack x 5 games Coin Boost (1000 coins x 5 games)

Week 3 Join the Club (Objectives) 83+ x5 Players Pack 84+ x3 Players Pack



That’s everything we know about pre-season rewards. For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.