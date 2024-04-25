EA FC 24 Season 6: How to make progress, rewards, more

Season 6 of EA FC 24 brings with it new TOTS cards, as well as a 93 OVR Ultimate Birthday Icon in Brazilian legend Carlos Alberto.

The sixth season of EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team went live on April 25. And given that Team of the Season is on the horizon, it shouldn’t shock many that this season will run in concurrence with the promo.

FUT players will be able to acquire several TOTS cards from Season 6, including Jarrod Bowen, and an Ultimate Birthday icon.

With that said, here’s a look at the new season.

Season 6 rewards

Here’s a look at the rewards that can be earned in Season 6 of EA FC 24:

LEVEL REWARD XP REQUIREMENT 1 Player Pick (1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players) 1,000 2 Stadium Badge 2,000 3 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 3,000 4 Premium Gold Pack 4,000 5 XL Tifo 5,000 6 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 6,000 7 Tifo 7,000 8 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 8,000 9 Badge 9,000 10 90 OVR TOTS Live Jordan Teze 10,000 11 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack 11,000 12 XL Tifo 12,000 13 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 13,000 14 Tifo 14,000 15 91 OVR TOTS Jarrod Bowen 15,000 16 Badge 16,000 17 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack 17,000 18 XL Tifo 18,000 19 84+ Rare Gold Player Back 19,000 20 92 OVR TOTS Moments Kobbie Mainoo 20,000 21 Stadium Theme 21,000 22 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 22,000 23 Tifo 23,000 24 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 24,000 25 86 x3 Rare Gold Players Pack/87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 25,000 26 Badge 26,000 27 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 27,000 28 XL Tifo 28,000 29 Player Pick (1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players) 29,000 30 85+ x7/87+ x4 Players Pack 30,000 31 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack 31,000 32 Tifo 32,000 33 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack 33,000 34 VIP Area 34,000 35 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack 35,000 36 84+ x10 Rare Players Pick 36,000 37 Animated Tifo 37,000 38 87+ x5 Players Pack 38,000 39 88+ x3 Players Pack 39,000 40 85+ x20 Players Pack/93 OVR Ultimate Birthday Carlos Alberto 40,000

Rewards are untradeable. Here’s a look at the cards that can be obtained:

Jordan Teze

EA Sports

Jarrod Bowen

EA Sports

Kobbie Mainoo

EA Sports

Carlos Alberto

EA Sports

We should note that at Level 40, players can choose from one of two different versions of Carlos Alberto. One has 5-Star Skill Moves, while the other has 5-Star Weak Foot.

How to make progress

FUT players need XP in order to make progress in Season 6 of EA FC 24. XP can be earned through Objectives, including but not limited to Daily and Weekly challenges.

Which rewards should you choose?

Unless one is really hurting for lower-overall SBC fodder, taking the higher overall packs is the right move.

Even though it’s later in the game’s lifecycle and most of the cards received in the packs will likely be close to the minimum, those cards can still be useful for Squad Building Challenges.

And at Level 40, take the guaranteed 93 OVR Icon.

This season will end on June 6.

