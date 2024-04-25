EA FC 24 Season 6: How to make progress, rewards, more

EA FC 24 Season 6: How to make progress, rewards, moreEA Sports
Season 6 of EA FC 24 brings with it new TOTS cards, as well as a 93 OVR Ultimate Birthday Icon in Brazilian legend Carlos Alberto.
The sixth season of EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team went live on April 25. And given that Team of the Season is on the horizon, it shouldn’t shock many that this season will run in concurrence with the promo.
FUT players will be able to acquire several TOTS cards from Season 6, including Jarrod Bowen, and an Ultimate Birthday icon.
With that said, here’s a look at the new season.
Season 6 rewards
Here’s a look at the rewards that can be earned in Season 6 of EA FC 24:
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|XP REQUIREMENT
|1
|Player Pick (1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players)
|1,000
|2
|Stadium Badge
|2,000
|3
|80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|3,000
|4
|Premium Gold Pack
|4,000
|5
|XL Tifo
|5,000
|6
|81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|6,000
|7
|Tifo
|7,000
|8
|82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|8,000
|9
|Badge
|9,000
|10
|90 OVR TOTS Live Jordan Teze
|10,000
|11
|83+ Rare Gold Player Pack
|11,000
|12
|XL Tifo
|12,000
|13
|83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|13,000
|14
|Tifo
|14,000
|15
|91 OVR TOTS Jarrod Bowen
|15,000
|16
|Badge
|16,000
|17
|83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack
|17,000
|18
|XL Tifo
|18,000
|19
|84+ Rare Gold Player Back
|19,000
|20
|92 OVR TOTS Moments Kobbie Mainoo
|20,000
|21
|Stadium Theme
|21,000
|22
|84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|22,000
|23
|Tifo
|23,000
|24
|84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|24,000
|25
|86 x3 Rare Gold Players Pack/87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|25,000
|26
|Badge
|26,000
|27
|85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|27,000
|28
|XL Tifo
|28,000
|29
|Player Pick (1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players)
|29,000
|30
|85+ x7/87+ x4 Players Pack
|30,000
|31
|84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack
|31,000
|32
|Tifo
|32,000
|33
|85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
|33,000
|34
|VIP Area
|34,000
|35
|83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack
|35,000
|36
|84+ x10 Rare Players Pick
|36,000
|37
|Animated Tifo
|37,000
|38
|87+ x5 Players Pack
|38,000
|39
|88+ x3 Players Pack
|39,000
|40
|85+ x20 Players Pack/93 OVR Ultimate Birthday Carlos Alberto
|40,000
Rewards are untradeable. Here’s a look at the cards that can be obtained:
Jordan Teze
Jarrod Bowen
Kobbie Mainoo
Carlos Alberto
We should note that at Level 40, players can choose from one of two different versions of Carlos Alberto. One has 5-Star Skill Moves, while the other has 5-Star Weak Foot.
How to make progress
FUT players need XP in order to make progress in Season 6 of EA FC 24. XP can be earned through Objectives, including but not limited to Daily and Weekly challenges.
Which rewards should you choose?
Unless one is really hurting for lower-overall SBC fodder, taking the higher overall packs is the right move.
Even though it’s later in the game’s lifecycle and most of the cards received in the packs will likely be close to the minimum, those cards can still be useful for Squad Building Challenges.
And at Level 40, take the guaranteed 93 OVR Icon.
This season will end on June 6.
