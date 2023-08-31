EA FC 24 Women’s Ultimate Team content explained

Ultimate Team is a big deal for EA FC 24 and Women’s Ultimate Team is being outed for the new football title. So we’ve got a full explainer on what to expect and how EA could incorporate women’s UT content into the game.

Over the last few years, the women’s side of FIFA games has been growing exponentially. At first, it was women’s international teams, then we eventually got the inclusion of the Women’s Super League amongst other things.

Ahead of the EA FC 24 release, the development team revealed that an even bigger breakthrough has been discussed. EA FC 24 Women’s Ultimate Team gameplay has been on the wishlist for many, so let’s run you through the game’s latest details.

Will EA FC 24 have Women’s Ultimate Team content?

EA FC 24 players will be able to use Women’s Ultimate Team cards for the first time ever.

Shortly after the addition of the UWCL and NWSL, a number of leakers claimed that a Women’s Ultimate Team mode would feature in EA FC 24.

This would eventually be confirmed by EA. Senior Producer Gareth Reeder exclusively told Dexerto: “We wanted to make sure men’s and women’s football could come together. I think it’s just going to give more choice in terms of what players people want to put into squads.”

It’s not the first EA SPORTS title to feature Women’s players in Ultimate Team, though. NHL 23 made it possible for players to use female athletes in national team lineups.

Women’s Ultimate Team is just one of many details about EA’s first, rebranded football game. For more on the game, take a look at our other guides:

