Best training plans in EA FC 24: How to improve Fitness & Sharpness

EA FC 24 Career Mode players will notice a lot more emails from their assistant manager this year – and making the right decisions will be crucial to success. Here’s the best training plans and when to use them, to increase match fitness and sharpness of players.

Manager Mode isn’t all about training player skills, custom tactics, and best formations this year. EA SPORTS FC has added a new way to manage with Tactical Visions – meaning you can now choose your football philosophy.

On top of that, there are enhanced ways of improving sharpness and fitness of your players, which are called training plans.

Let’s take a look at what they do and the best ones to use in EA FC 24.

Best training plans in EA FC 24

EA SPORTS Picking the right training plan in EA FC 24 will improve fitness and sharpness issues.

The best training plans in EA FC 24 are definitely Performance-focused and Energy-focused. These two options will provide a boost to sharpness and fitness, respectively.

However, there may be other situations where an alternative could be a good option.

What does All-Out Energy & All-Out Performance do?

In extreme circumstances, such as a player in a race against time for fitness ahead of a final, you may choose to push the panic button. These options are All-Out energy and All-Out Performance.

All-Out Energy: This training plan is aimed at player recovery. It greatly increases fitness of a player, but it can decrease sharpness – so make sure you use it when sharpness is at a high enough level to be worth the risk.

This training plan is aimed at player recovery. It greatly increases fitness of a player, but it can decrease sharpness – so make sure you use it when sharpness is at a high enough level to be worth the risk. All-Out Performance: This training plan targets player performance by greatly increasing sharpness, while decreasing fitness.

Clearly, these two options have setbacks to them in the fact that they decrease another stat. Using them too much will be bad for the long-term fitness or sharpness of a player, so be selective when deploying it in your Career Mode.

EA SPORTS Each player has different needs when it comes to training plans. Choose wisely.

So, to recap:

How to increase sharpness in Career Mode

To improve the sharpness of your players in EA FC 24, you’re going to need to apply the All-Out Performance or Performance-Focused training plans.

How to increase fitness in Career Mode

To give a boost to the fitness of your players, apply the All-Out Energy or Energy-Focused training plan.

