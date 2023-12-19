How to claim EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Prime Gaming Pack (December 2023)

EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards for December have been leaked, so here’s what could be included and how you’ll be able to claim them.

The EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack gives players free items like Rare Consumables, Gold Player Items, and player loans. Claiming these rewards is incredibly useful, especially for those who wish to get an edge in the game’s multiplayer matches and expand their roster.

So, if you’re curious about how you can acquire this month’s EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards, then our helpful guide has all the information you need.

How to claim EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack

EA Sports EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Packs are easy to claim.

Claiming EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Prime Gaming rewards is incredibly easy and only takes a few steps, making it extremely useful for Hunters looking to get their hands on some free items. Make sure you follow all the steps outlined below:

Subscribe to Amazon Prime. Link your Twitch, Amazon Prime, and EA accounts. Head over to the official EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Rewards page. Click the “Get in-game content” button. Sign into your Amazon Prime account. Follow the onscreen instructions and you’ll be able to access all the free rewards.

Once you’ve followed the instructions above, simply launch EA FC 24 and you’ll get confirmation that your Prime Gaming rewards have been added to your account.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team December 2023 Prime Gaming Pack rewards

According to recent leaks the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Pack, will include the following rewards for December 2023:

1x Vinicius Jr. on loan for 30 games

5x Rare Gold Player Items

1x 81+ Player Pick (one of three)

6x Rare Consumable Items

It’s important to note, that we currently don’t have a date of release for these rewards. The items above could also change upon release, so be sure to check back here for regular updates.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack for December. Make sure you check out our EA FC page for all the latest news and guides.