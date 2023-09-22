EA FC 24 features a brand-new pack opening cinematic, but players who have spent hundreds of hours grinding SBCs might want to save time and skip it all altogether. Here’s how to skip pack animations in EA FC 24.

With the arrival of EA FC 24 comes a new-look Ultimate Team for players to dive into. The fan-favorite mode has received a host of new features this year, including the Evolution upgrades and the debut of women’s players.

As is the case every year, EA FC 24 Ultimate Team also brings a shiny new pack animation, which gives subtle clues about the quality of the card hidden inside. However, certain packs contain nothing more than cosmetics and consumables, so fans might want to bypass the lengthy cinematic.

Luckily, there is a way to skip the pack animation in EA FC 24, so here’s everything you need to know.

Simple EA FC 24 trick lets players skip pack animation

EA FC 24 players can skip the pack animation by double tapping L1/LB followed by X/A. The trick was shared by popular EA SPORTS FC content creator Kimpembro, who also explained that you must have opened the active preview pack on the store for the trick to work.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to skip pack animations in EA FC 24:

Open your most recent preview pack but don’t purchase it. Head to the ‘My Packs’ section. Hover over the pack you wish to open. Press L1/LB twice followed by X/A. Assign your new items.

With this trick, the opening animation will be skipped entirely and you’ll be greeted with the screen that lets you send players or cosmetics to the club or discard them. This method is ideal for consumable or low-rarity packs when you want to avoid the long build-up and get straight to the items.

In past FIFA games, players easily skip the cinematics by pressing X or A as the pack opens, but the feature appears to have been removed this time around. While there’s every chance that a skip button will be added later in EA FC 24, this is a great time saver for now.

