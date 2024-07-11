EA FC 24 Season 8 FUTTIES rewards revealed: Haaland, Garrincha, Bonmati, more

With the European Championship winding down, FUTTIES is the next promo in EA FC 24. Here is everything you need to know about the beloved event.

EA FC 24 is nearing the end of its life cycle, but FUTTIES always draws players back in to pick the title back up.

Since its introduction in FIFA 17, FUTTIES has been one of the most beloved promos in the series. FUTTIES puts the power in the community’s hands, as players can vote for their favorite players across several different categories. Each FUTTIES winner gets a special pink card with boosted stats.

EA confirmed that the FUTTIES promo will begin on Friday, July 19, at 1 p.m. EST. Ahead of the European Championship, EA confirmed that on Friday, July 12, a Team of the Tournament squad will feature the best performers from each stage of matches.

The first FUTTIES cards come from the season rewards and don’t require a vote.

EA FC 24 Season 8 player rewards

Screenshot via Dexerto

Season 8 features 40 levels, which can be completed by earning XP, and has a ton of rewards to unlock. This includes gold player packs and 12 new players that are available by grinding this season. Here are all the players that are available and the levels they will be unlocked at.

Level 5: FUTTIES Premium Fabinho

Level 7: FUTTIES Premium Dries Mertens

Level 9: FUTTIES Guro Reiten

Level 12: FUTTIES Destiny Udogie

Level 14: FUTTIES Kadidiatou Diani

Level 16: FUTTIES Aubameyang

Level 20: FUTTIES Ansu Fati

Level 22: FUTTIES Marcus Rashford

Level 24: FUTTIES Lena Oberdorf

Level 32: FUTTIES Aitana Bonmati

Level 38: FUTTIES Icon Garrincha

Level 40: FUTTIES Erling Haaland

Since there have already been so many promos of late, a few of these new player cards won’t be strong enough to crack your starting 11.

Even though the FUTTIES Icon Garincha card has three 99 overall attributes, it is a notch below some of the other winger options. However, if you put in enough time to reach level 40, that 99 overall Erling Haaland item will be an end-game player for any squad.

Haaland has always been one of the best strikers to use in EA FC 24, and we expect this version with 98 pace and 99 shooting to be no different.

The fastest way to earn XP in EA FC 24 is to complete daily and weekly objectives or play matches. But if you want to win more games, see the best formations and tactics that will help you dominate your foes.