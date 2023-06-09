Looking to complete Disney Dreamlight Valley’s main storyline and save the Valley from the Forgetting? Here’s how to complete The Dark Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s main quest is coming to an end, with The Dark Castle rounding off the game’s long-running storyline. However, it’s still no walk in the park, containing all the cooking, stylish clothes, and tricky puzzles many fans have grown to know and love from Disney Dreamlight Valley.

So, to help you get through to The Forgotten and save the Valley once and for all, here’s everything you need to know about how to complete The Dark Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney / Gameloft The Dark Castle is the setting for the final quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete The Dark Castle

The Dark Castle quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley primarily consists of traversing the castle and unlocking four doors. Below we’ve detailed how you can do that to help alleviate any confusion.

Open the first-floor door

Once you get to the first-floor door, you’ll need to equip a crown and wings onto your character. It doesn’t matter which, and you’ll be given a few different options. Once you’ve done this, speak to the door with the items equipped and it will open.

Open the second-floor door

Then, once you get to the second-floor door in The Dark Castle quest, you’ll need to make a dish that the Door would like. By the cooking station, there’s a note that reads “Door is a picky eater! It likes it simple, with just a few ingredients. It also hates having bad breath. If something is extra crunchy, it likes it a lot. It refuses to eat anything that wasn’t grown here in the castle.”

Near the cooking station, you should see a table with four ingredients on it. Those ingredients will be lettuce, garlic, salt, and a thorny sprout.

Disney / Gameloft Luckily all the ingredients are there waiting for you for this recipe.

Pick up all the ingredients aside from garlic and place them into the pot. This will create a Night Thorn Sprout Salad. Give it to the door and it will let you through.

Open the third-floor door

The third-floor door is much easier than the second-floor and will only require you to take a picture of the location of the door. The door itself is next to the note on the wall so simply point your camera towards that note and snap a picture. Then the door will appear and you can go through.

Open the fourth-floor door

The final door is a little tricky. You’ll need to locate four torches. Two can be found on the ground and the other two are inside the ice so use your pickaxe and you should find them.

Then, head over to the pedestal near the fallen pillar and place the torches in a specific order: counter-clockwise from Dawn, Noon, Dusk, then Night.

When they’re in the right order the key will land in the water. Simply grab your fishing rod, fish out the key, and open the final door.

Complete the main quest

With that, you’ll be ready to enter the final door which will lead to a heartwarming showdown between you and The Forgotten. We won’t spoil what’s said or what happens but after completing the credits will roll, highlighting the end of the main story.

There you have it, that’s how to complete The Dark Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While cooking up a rather unappetizing Night Thorn Sprout Salad, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

