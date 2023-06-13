Disney Dreamlight Valley Rainbow Fox: How to finish potato mystery

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Potato mystery has spanned since the game was released, with potatoes cropping up all over the game. Now, the mystery is finally over. So, here’s how to complete the Potato mystery and unlock the Rainbow Fox in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Potato mystery has been a long-running source of entertainment and frustration for players of Disney Dreamlight Valley, from the first moment the Golden Potato was spotted right through to the game’s The Remembering update that finally solved it all.

So, if you too want to solve the Potato mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s how to do it and get hold of that adorable Rainbow Fox.

How to complete the Potato mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll get an adorable companion at the end of this mystery.

To complete the Potato mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll first need to craft, then explore, and then cure a statue.

1. Craft the Rainbow Potion

The first thing you’ll want to do to solve the Potato mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley is combine all your potions together to make a Rainbow Potion. If you need a little help crafting the Rainbow Potion or finding the potions needed, take a look at our handy guide.

2. Head to the Dark Castle

Once the Rainbow Potion has been crafted, keep it in your inventory and head to the Dark Castle, which is a location you can enter later on in the game. If you need help accessing it, take a look at our quest walkthrough.

Once inside, head to the fourth floor and look to the right-hand side of the entry hall. Near there you should find a statue of a stone fox. Hand the fox your Rainbow Potion and it’ll quickly transform into a Rainbow Fox Companion, marking the final rewards for this long and mysterious quest.

There you have it, the long-running Disney Dreamlight Valley potato mystery is complete. While enjoying your brand-new companion, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

