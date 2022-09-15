How to complete Treasure Hunt quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests that require you to explore, collect, and often find hidden items or clues. Here’s how to complete the Treasure Hunt quest from Scrooge McDuck.

When it comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley, the quests can range from quick and easy to outright puzzling. For many, the Treasure Hunt quest is the latter. However, that can easily be solved with a little guidance.

We’ve gone through the game’s Treasure Hunt quest and found all the locations for you. Here’s how to complete the Treasure Hunt quests and find those three hidden clues.

Reach Level 8 friendship with Scrooge McDuck

The Treasure Hunt quest will not become active until you have reached a friendship level of eight with Scrooge McDuck.

Once you have achieved that, he will give you a magical coin. When you look at the coin it will turn into a memory, granting you access to three locations that leads to the treasure.

Go into the Glade of Trust

Disney / Gameloft

The first location can be found in the Glade of Trust. If you don’t have it unlocked, it will cost 5,000 Dreamlight to open.

Once it is open, head to the north of the main pond and locate the large tree nearby. Between the tree and the pond will be a sparkling mound. Dig that up and you will have your first clue.

Head to Merlins House

Disney / Gameloft

The next location is in Merlins House which is located in the Peaceful Meadow. The house is on the west side of the region and is surrounded by books.

Go inside his house and you should see a glowing book on the main desk, pick it up and you will have your second clue.

Dig in Dazzle Beach

Disney / Gameloft

The final clue is not particularly subtle when you know you’ll be hunting for treasure. In typical treasure-hunting fashion, you can find the last clue in Dazzle Beach. This region costs just 1,00 Dreamlight to open if it’s not already.

Once you’re in Dazzle Beach, head to the pathway leading up to the Forest of Valor. If you keep going to the left you should spot a stripy plant hanging out of the cliff edge. Just under it, you will find the last clue. Simply dig it up and had the collated clues to Scrooge McDuck.

That’s how you complete the Treasure Hunt quest line. We also have more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides if you’re getting stuck:

