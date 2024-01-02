How to complete The Housewarming in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Looking to complete The Housewarming quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Well, here’s how to help Rapunzel get her home back.

Most cozy games, like Animal Crossing and Story of Seasons, don’t have any specific questlines to follow. Sure, there’s plenty of crafting, exploring, making friends, and just creating a cozy lifestyle, but usually, there’s no specific story to follow. This is likely what makes Disney Dreamlight Valley so unique and beloved.

After all, the addition of quests in DDV allows players to get to know the adorable Disney characters and help them around the Valley. However, those quests aren’t always as easy as they sound, just like The Housewarming quest.

So, here’s how to complete The Housewarming quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley How to complete The Housewarming quest

Disney / Gameloft

1. Reach friendship level two with Rapunzel

To unlock The Housewarming quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll first need to reach friendship level two with Rapunzel.

Thankfully, this won’t be too tedious. we recommend simply speaking to her daily and giving her some of her favorite gifts, which should level her up in no time.

2. Build Rapunzel’s Door

Once you’ve reached level two with Rapunzel, the quest will be unlocked, and Rapunzel will begin telling you about her plans to confront her towe and craft her very own door, eliminating any fears of being trapped.

To do this, however, you’ll need to gather these materials:

4 Zinc

4 Tin

30 Soil

You’ll find Zinc and Tin by mining rocks around Eternity Isle, and Soil is found by simply digging in the dirt and is relatively easy to get hold of.

Once you have these items, head back to Rapunzel and return to her tower to fix the door.

3. Find and place Rapunzel’s Treasures

Disney / Gameloft

With the door fixed, it’s time to start decorating the interior. For that, Rapunzel needs to find her lost treasures, which went missing when Gothel stole them and lost them in time rifts. So, to find them, you’ll need your Royal Hourglass.

There are four items you need to find, and each has its own location:

Wall Clock: Docks

Docks Cast-Iron Pan: Oasis

Oasis Handheld Lantern: Grassland

Grassland Purple Cushion: Promenade

When you have the items, head back to Rapunzel and put them back in the proper places. If you don’t want the answers, we suggest checking the provided painting. If not, their locations are listed below:

Wall Clock : Back of the room, by the paints.

: Back of the room, by the paints. Cast-Iron Pan : Hanging on the wall next to the exit.

: Hanging on the wall next to the exit. Handheld Lantern : Nn the nightstand next to the bed.

: Nn the nightstand next to the bed. Purple Cushion: On the hanging chair.

4. Build The Tropical Companion Home

With that done, only one more item needs to be built: a home for the adorable Capybaras! To do this, you’ll need the following materials:

10 Bamboo

15 Tropical Wood

1 Spinel

3 Green Glass-Like Flowers

You’ll find the Bamboo in the ground of the Grasslands, Promenade, Grove, or Lagoon. Then, Tropical Wood is located on the floor of the same location as the Bamboo.

Spinel is found in Rock Spots within the Promenade and the Grove, and the Green Glass-Like Flowers are given by Rapunzel and found in the Plains and Wastes.

With the ingredients gathered, head to a crafting station, build the Tropical Companion Home, and place it down. Chat with Rapunzel again, and the quest will be complete.

So, there you have it. That’s how to complete The Housewarming quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While gathering resources or looking for treasures, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

