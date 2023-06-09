Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests to complete, and some are much harder than others, just like The Forgotten Relics. So, here’s how to complete The Forgotten Relics in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help you get one step closer to saving the beloved Valley.

The Remembering update for Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced a variety of new content from recipes to characters to the largest story update ever seen in this cozy game. However, with a large story update comes a ton of new quests, each with their own puzzles.

So, to help you solve the puzzle of The Forgotten Relics quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s a walkthrough detailing everything you need to do and where you can find those tricky lost books.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete The Forgotten Relics

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to find four lost relics to complete this quest.

The quest will begin a little while after you’ve completed the first main quest so you’ll need to wait for it to appear. Once it does, chat with Merlin and he’ll tell you all about the new rips in the sky thanks to Dark Magic bleeding through to Disney’s Dreamlight Valley thus beginning The Forgotten Relics quest.

Find the lost relics

Once you enter Mickey’s home, you should see the Forgotten Storybook on the coffee table. Pick this up and speak to Merlin again. Once you have, he’ll explain that you need to find the other books and discover the story behind them.

The Forgotten Storybook

To complete the first relic, speak to Mickey. He’ll tell you that when the player was a child Mickey used to read the book with them. You don’t need to complete any other task, just speak.

The Blanket

Disney / Gameloft This blanket is nicely tucked away so keep an eye out.

The next book can be found in Olaf’s cave, where you first met him and solved that tricky gem puzzle. Head over to the right corner, by the floating books, and pick up the blanket. After picking it up, head over to Olaf and Elsa for more information about the item.

The Drawing

Head into Scars home for the next Forgotten Relic. It’s located just left when you enter and shouldn’t be too hard to find. Once you’ve grabbed it, speak to Scar. If you’re not too friendly with him then you’ll need to complete more quests with Scar to allow him to trust you.

The Beach Toys

Disney / Gameloft The bucket and spade shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

For the last Forgotten Relic you’ll want to head over to Dazzle Beach and go to the cave where you first met Ursula. Once in there, you should see a small bucket and spade lying on the floor. Grab this then talk to Ursula and then Moana.

Speak to Merlin

With all four relics found, head back to Merlin and the next stage of the main story will begin, which requires you to head through to the mysterious Dark Castle.

With that, The Forgotten Relics quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is complete and you’re one step closer to finding The Forgotten. While looking for the relics, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

