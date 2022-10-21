How to complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween Quests

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valleys Scar update introduced a plethora of new recipes, locations, and quest lines. One such collection of relatively hidden new quests are the Halloween quests. Here’s how to complete these brand-new challenges.

One thing Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to enjoy doing is giving players the name of the recipe or the quest and getting them to work out how to solve it. The idea adds a few puzzles into the game but can be rather frustrating for some players.

One such puzzle was introduced in the Halloween quests hidden within the Dreamlight tab under the menu. They give a name and no details on how to complete them. We’ve compiled how to complete all the new Halloween quests so you can get back to making friends with Scar.

The Halloween quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

There are five new Halloween quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We aren’t sure what the rewards are for completing them since a bug seems to be stopping any rewards from coming in. However, we will update this article when we know what the rewards are.

Trick or Treat

To complete the Trick or Treat Halloween quest, you’ll simply need to give one gift to ten villagers. They can be whatever you want to give them so no need to hunt around for their favorite gifts.

Sugar Rush

While it’s not recommended to do this in real life, completing Sugar Rush involves cooking and eating a total of 45 candies.

You’ll need a lot of coal and some Sugarcane, Cocoa Beans, or Vanilla to create this food.

A 3-Course Halloween Meal!

Currently, there is no way to complete the 3-Course Halloween Meal quest line as far as we can see. We will be updating this as soon as we’ve figured it out so check back soon!

Villainy Wears Many Masks

The premise of the Villainy Wears Many Masks quest is easy enough but can be a little time-consuming if you don’t already have a mask.

Essentially, all you need to do is equip a mask from your inventory. If you don’t have one check Scrooge’s shop or page three of the Star Path.

Stockpiling Pumpkins

The Stockpiling Pumpkins Halloween quest for Disney Dreamlight Valley requires you to plant and harvest 100 Pumpkins.

This is a little time-consuming but luckily they only take four hours to grow so can be done overnight or in a longer session.

Those are all the new Halloween quests for Disney Dreamlight Valley and how you can complete them. While waiting for the Pumpkins to grow, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

