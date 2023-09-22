Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete The Magic In Everything quest

Looking to complete the next step in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s touching main questline? Well, here’s how to complete The Magic in Everything quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s main selling point is its position as a cozy game with familiar characters and lovable quests. They keep players engaged when they’re not cooking new recipes, mining gems, or increasing their friendship with the characters around the Valley.

Some quests are easier to complete than others, and some are pretty important, both find themselves present in The Magic In Everything questline which features some tricky riddles and has a position as a main quest. So, here’s how to complete The Magic In Everything in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to complete The Magic In Everything in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Wait seven days

The Magic in Everything quest will only be made available seven days after you complete the Odds and Ends questline, so make sure you complete the previous quest as soon as possible.

Then, the quest will appear and you’ll need to speak to The Forgotten, who will ask you to complete a few tasks.

Take three photos around the Valley

The first thing The Forgotten asks of you is to take three photos around the valley, but you have to work out what those items are. Luckily for you, they’re listed below:

Article continues after ad

A cool yellow flower that only grows in the Forgotten Lands : A Yellow Nasturtium.

: A Yellow Nasturtium. A neat bird with the darkest feathers in the valley – The Classic Raven.

– The Classic Raven. A giant skull off Dazzle Beach – The large, mossy skull near the circular island on Dazzle Beach.

Once you’ve done this, head back and speak to The Forgotten for your next task.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Create a cozy room

To do this task, head into your house and clear out or create another room. Then, all you need to do is head into the Furniture tab and look at all the options you can place under Requests.

Naturally, you can always add more cozy items to your room but for speed, it’s best to opt for the advised items.

Article continues after ad

Then, speak to The Forgotten and the quest will be complete. You’ll get some cookies as a reward and will be one step closer to completing all the tasks in the game.

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete The Magic in Everything quest. While searching for the bird with the darkest feathers, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to complete Into the West Wing | How to complete A Prince in Disguise quest | How to unlock Belle & Beast | How to Complete Book Hunt | All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times