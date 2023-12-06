How to make an Ancient Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion adds a long-requested quality-of-life feature. Here’s how to make and use the auto-cooker.

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s paid-DLC expansion, A Rift in Time, adds plenty of new content to the game, including some quality-of-life improvements. One of the most useful is the new auto-cooker, which is one of Eternity Isle’s Ancient Machines.

Previously, players would have to cook every recipe individually, regardless of whether they’d made it before. This made cooking tedious, especially when trying to complete tasks that require you to make a bunch of the same dish.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the Ancient Cooker makes preparing meals far more convenient. Here’s how to obtain and use this helpful new auto-cooker tool.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make an Ancient Cooker

Disney / Gameloft

To make an Ancient Cooker, you’ll first need the Royal Hourglass. Combining the Hourglass and the Isle’s Time Bending Station will allow you to craft new items, including Ancient Machines like the auto-cooker.

Before you can make any Ancient Machines, you’ll need to upgrade your Hourglass at a Timebending Table. Level 1 unlocks the Basic Ancient Cooker, with the Regular and Advanced versions being unlocked at Level 2 and Level 3, respectively.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you need for the Basic Ancient Cooker:

Article continues after ad

2,000 Mist

2 Ancient Cores (Level 1)

3 Ancient Radiators

3 Ancient Plates

Here’s what you need for a Regular Ancient Cooker:

3,500 Mist

2 Ancient Cores (Level 2)

5 Ancient Radiators

5 Ancient Plates

1 Basic Ancient Cooker

Here’s what you need for an Advanced Ancient Cooker:

5,000 Mist

2 Ancient Cores (Level 3)

7 Ancient Radiators

7 Ancient Plates

1 Regular Ancient Cooker

Mist can be found by completing various tasks across Eternity Isle. The rest of the materials are hidden treasures you can find using your Royal Hourglass.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to use an auto-cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Once you’ve crafted an Ancient Cooker, you’ll need to place it. You can find it under the “Utilities” section of the Furniture menu.

Article continues after ad

Then, you’ll be able to interact with it like any other cooking station. Choose your ingredients (or autofill them from a recipe) and set how many of the dish you want made. Note that this cooking method costs Mist, with the amount increased by the number of dishes you want made at once.

Article continues after ad

After you’ve made your selections, simply press “Cook” to get started.

The Ancient Cooker will take some time to make your dishes, so feel free to do other things while it’s cooking and return later on. The game doesn’t display how much time cooking will take, but the loading bar in the bottom left should give you an idea. You can also claim meals individually when they’re done or wait and get them all at once.

Article continues after ad

It’s not instantaneous like the standard cooking method, but it does remove a lot of the tedium of making meals en masse.

Article continues after ad

Once that’s done, you’ll have all those meals you cooked ready for gifting, selling or energy boosts!

That’s all you need to know about making and using the auto-cooker! Be sure to check out the rest of our Disney Dreamlight Valley content, including the guides below:

How to unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Rapunzel | How to unlock Eve | Royal Hourglass: How to unlock & use | All Dreamlight Valley & Eternity Isle meals | How to Complete The Port of Many Worlds & access Eternity Isle | How to add and remove villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Jack Skellington | How to use ValleyVerse | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | When to find every critter | How to find Matryoshka dolls

Article continues after ad