Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to feed animals & their favorite foods

Feeding animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the many unique activities you can take part in with this adorable game. However, finding the right food for the right animal can give you some useful rewards.

With a multitude of adorable animals dotted around Dreamlight Valley, finding them, feeding them, and getting rewards out of them is far from a simple challenge. After all, you have to approach each animal differently and give them a specific food in order to see those recognizable stars of love.

Thankfully, each animal has its own favorite food and a technique to catch them. We’ve found each animal’s favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley and details of exactly how to find and feed them.

Disney / Gameloft Feed the animals their favorite food for a reward.

What animals are there in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are eight different animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley that are available to feed. They come in different colors and designs but will still have the same favorite food as the species they belong to.

Here are all of the animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Crocodiles

Foxes

Rabbits

Raccoons

Ravens

Sea Turtles

Squirrels

Sunbirds

How to feed the animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Some animals are much harder to feed than others.

Feeding the animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley is not as easy as just approaching them and giving them their favorite food. For some you’ll need to chase them around until they accept feeding, for others, they’re a little easier.

Crocodiles

To feed a Crocodile their favorite food you’ll need to be patient, and very good at not being seen. When you see one you will need to wait until they put their heads down. Once they do this, sneak towards them, stopping when they raise their heads again. Repeat this until you get close enough to feed them.

Foxes

Thankfully you won’t need to play any games with these adorable Foxes. However, you will still need to chase them around the Frosted Heights until they want to accept some food. The hungry animals will come up to you and initiate the chase so watch where you step.

Rabbits

Rabbits work in a very similar way to foxes, but are a little easier to follow and feed. You will need to go up to them and follow them as they lead you on a chase around the Peaceful Meadow. This will happen three to four times before you can feed them.

Raccoons

If you want to feed a Racoon you’ll need to be patient and slow. Running towards them will cause them to run away so make sure you approach them carefully. Sneak slowly and you’ll be able to feed these furry friends.

Ravens

Ravens are incredibly elusive and we haven’t actually been able to locate them yet. However, we will update this when we manage to find this pesky bird.

Sea Turtles

Unlike the tricky Ravens, the Sea Turtles are a lot easier to spot and much simpler to feed. All you need to do is approach them, wait for them to pop out of their shells and give them their favorite food.

Squirrels

Squirrels are among the easiest animals to catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley and are one of the first you are likely to come across. All you need to do is approach them and feed them. The ones that want food will not run away.

Sunbirds

While a lot of the other animals in this game prefer you to approach slowly, the Sunbirds will force you into a quick run as they dart away. Keep chasing them and remain determined to feed this tricky animal.

Each Disney Dreamlight Valley animal’s favorite food

Below is each animal’s favorite food and where they can be found. We are yet to find the Ravens in the Forgotten Lands but we will update this as soon as we find and feed them.

Animal Favorite Food Location Crocodiles Lobster Glade of Trust Foxes White Sturgeon Frosted Heights Rabbits Carrots Peaceful Meadow Raccoons Blueberries Forest of Valor Ravens Not yet discovered Forgotten Lands Sea Turtles Seaweed Dazzle Beach Squirrels Peanuts / Apples Plaza Sunbirds Orange Sunleek Sunlit Plateau

Those are all the animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what their favorite foods are. Be sure to check out some more of our Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

