How to start Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion

A Rift in Time is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first paid expansion, bringing three new characters, a new region, and tons of other exciting features. So, here’s how to dive into the added content.

Complete with the addition of Gaston, Rapunzel, and Eve, a brand new region, a board game, a new tool, and so much more, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time boasts one hell of an expansion. It marks the game’s arrival out of early access, while also adding Jack Skellington and multiplayer to the base game.

So, if you’ve bought the new A Rift in Time expansion, here’s everything you need to know about how to start your exciting adventure.

How to start A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

If you’re a returning player who has completed the early-game quests, the first step to starting A Rift in Time and reaching Eternity Isle triggers automatically upon starting the game with the DLC installed.

Those starting from the very beginning of the game will need to complete the following quests:

The Dream Castle (Merlin’s Quest)

Making Cents of Things (Scrooge’s Quest)

Fishing Expedition (Goofy’s Quest)

Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Re-opening (Scrooge’s Quest)

Once you’ve fulfilled the criteria, you’ll be greeted with a cutscene in which a strange stone tablet appears in the Plaza. For those who have completed The Forgotten storyline, it’ll be on the opposite corner from that one on the side closest to the Castle.

From there, you’ll have your first interaction with a projection of Jafar, who claims to have been your trusted advisor before the Forgetting. The Aladdin villain then tasks you with going to Eternity Isle and setting him free.

You’ll then need to speak to Merlin to progress “The Port of Many Worlds” quest, which will allow you to access Eternity Isle and all of A Rift in Time’s new content and characters.

You'll then need to speak to Merlin to progress "The Port of Many Worlds" quest, which will allow you to access Eternity Isle and all of A Rift in Time's new content and characters.

