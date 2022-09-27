When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? Release window, roadmap & more

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access it’s expected that we’ll see plenty of patches and updates. Here’s what’s been fixed and when we’ll see the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with exciting elements for you to enjoy, despite being in early access. There are loads of characters, quests, and items to make both Dreamlight Valley and your experience neverending. However, there are still a few bugs in the game and plenty of characters we are yet to meet.

Thankfully, such additions are on their way, with updates on the horizon and bugs being fixed regularly. Here are all the patches made in the recent update along with when the next big update will be gracing this cozy game.

If you’re wondering if Disney Dreamlight Valley is worth it in 2022, you can check out our early access review here.

Contents

Recent Disney Dreamlight Valley patch notes

Disney / Gameloft

The recent Disney Dreamlight Valley update, which arrived on September 15, 2022, introduced a variety of bug fixes and quality-of-life upgrades that fixed quest problems, spawn rate issues, and helped with the game’s stability on the Nintendo Switch.

Disney / Gameloft

The first of two officially announced Disney Dreamlight Valley updates will arrive in Fall 2022, meaning it will likely be before November. The next update is scheduled to arrive in “late Fall 2022”.

While we currently don’t have a specific release date for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley updates, we do have the above release window and can expect them both imminently.

Disney Dreamlight Valley early access roadmap

Along with the usual patches and bug fixes, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be introducing a few new characters, realms, and stories with their upcoming updates.

The first Fall update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will introduce Scar as a resident of the town alongside the next part of the main story. It will also come with “more surprises” that have not been revealed yet.

The second Fall update will be considerably bigger than the first. It will incorporate a brand new Toy Story realm with characters from the movies including Buzz Lightyear and Woody. It will also include other surprises that are yet to be announced.

That’s everything you need to know about the next Disney Dreamlight Valley updates. While waiting for them to release, take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley