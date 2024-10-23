How to get Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley delivers a new edition of its Halloween event – Trick or Treat. But while previous iterations didn’t bring new recipes to the table, 2024’s Trick or Treat adds Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl.

If you’re still decorating your Valley so it’s ready for a Halloween party with DDV’s multiplayer functionalities, you might want to look into this new Mickey Mouse-themed piece of furniture.

However, unlike most Halloween pumpkin-like decor, this one isn’t obtained via Duties or through the Star Path. In this guide, I’ll show you what you need to get Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl.

Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl crafting recipe

Gameloft/Dexerto You’ll need to collect candy every day to craft this.

To get Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl, you must gather the required ingredients and make it on a crafting table. Here’s every material you need to craft it:

You can get Clay by digging the sand on beach biomes like Dazzle Beach or Ancient’s Landing if you own the A Rift in Time’s DLC. 2 Green Candy: You can get 1-3 candy from Green Candy buckets in the Plaza.

You can get 1-3 candy from Green Candy buckets in the Plaza. 2 Purple Candy: You can get 1-3 candy from Purple Candy buckets in the Plaza.

You can get 1-3 candy from Purple Candy buckets in the Plaza. 2 Red Candy: You can get 1-3 candy from Red Candy buckets in the Plaza.

Keep in mind that Candy buckets only spawn once a day on the Plaza. These are only available for the duration of the Trick or Treat event, which happens from October 23 to October 31.

If you own any candy from previous years’ Halloween events, you can use it to craft Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl. But if you don’t have any leftovers, or if this is your first Trick or Treat event, you’ll just have to pick up the buckets each day.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Trick or Treat recipe of 2024. If you’re in the mood for cooking, check out the full recipe list for Disney Dreamlight Valley.