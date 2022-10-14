Disney Dreamlight Valley Next Star Path: What is it, release date & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley may have a plethora of characters, quests, and activities to complete, but it also has a Star Path to help you get some exclusive cosmetics and unique items. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Star Path.

The Star Path is an extremely popular feature of Disney Dreamlight Valley. It enables you to earn some exclusive content by completing tasks in the game. The first Star Path that took hold of the game is now over, meaning a new one is soon to arrive.

Thankfully, following the first major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, the developers have announced a brand new Star Path is on its way. Here’s everything we know about Disney Dreamlight Valleys’ upcoming Star Path.

Contents:

Disney / Gameloft Pixar Fest was the first Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path.

What is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path is a season-based system that works in a similar way to the traditional Battle Passes many already know for games like Call of Duty.

Essentially, if you complete missions then you can purchase exclusive cosmetic items and gain some rewards you wouldn’t normally have access to.

There are two versions of the Star Path:

Standard Star Path

Premium Star Path

The Standard Star Path is the free version and is available to everyone who owns the game. The Premium Star Path is the paid option that can be bought using Moonstones. It lets players accelerate their progression and skip missions through the Moonstones.

Along with the release date announcement of the first major content update, Disney Dreamlight Valley posted a Tweet stating that the new Star Path will also be available on October 19th, 2022.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path?

While we currently have no confirmed indication of what will be in the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path, the announcement Tweet did hint that it would be centered around a “Villainous side,” perhaps exploring the villains coming and currently in Dreamlight Valley.

Our prediction is that it will be a Villain Star Path containing cosmetics for characters like Scar, Ursula, Mother Gothel, and hopefully other popular Disney Villains.

When does the Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path expire

While the expiry date has not fully been announced and will not be clear until October 19th, it’s predicted that the Star Path will last for one month, the same amount that the Pixar Star Path lasted.

This may give an interesting hint surrounding when we may see the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update featuring Toy Story and could get another new Star Path.

That’s all we know about the upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path. However, we will be updating this whenever new information comes to light so be sure to check back soon.

