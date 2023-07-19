Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps: Weekly challenge, rewards & how to take part

There’s a new challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley and everyone can take part – but what is Disney Dreamlight Valleys DreamSnaps, how can you join in and what rewards will you get? Here’s everything you need to know.

Along with a new Disney Dreamlight Valley character, Gameloft has also introduced a brand new competition, allowing all players the chance to get some great rewards, all by taking a few photos and voting on the best.

However, with such a new feature in this cozy game, many are wondering how they can take part, as well as what DreamSnaps even is and what rewards they can expect. So, here’s everything you need to know about DreamSnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Contents:

What is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps

Disney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps is a competition between players where you have to take photos that match the challenges description and item tags.

Depending on how successful your photos are, you’ll get a certain amount of Pixel Dust which is then placed onto the DreamSnaps level track, which is essentially a leaderboard.

Once submitted, your photos can be voted on, with the community choosing a winner based on the best image. You can vote without submitting a photo too, which will grant you some rewards.

How to join Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps

To join the Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps you’ll first need to unlock Vanellope Von Schweetz, which can be done by following this guide.

Then, once you’ve done this, simply follow these steps to take part in the DreamSnaps competition:

How to take part in the competition:

Head into the Menu and click on the Event Tab. Read the description of the challenge theme (or check out the theme below) Collect your chosen furniture or clothing and place it in accordance to the theme and rules. Take a photo. Select submit your design and it will be submitted (If it fits the requirements) If you’re not happy with the image, you can retake it.

How to vote for the DreamSnaps winner:

Navigate to the Menu and select the Event Tab. Select ‘Vote Now.’ Don’t worry if you can’t vote now, that starts later.

DreamSnaps weekly challenge (July 19)

Disney / Gameloft

This week’s DreamSnaps challenge is called Dreamlight Ball.

The challenge is to “Dress to impress and create regal designs as you throw your very own Dreamlight Ball” and the categories are:

Mandatory

3 Elegant

5 Wondrous

Suggested:

Lavish

Traditional

As these challenges reset every Wednesday at 1 pm UTC, you’ll need to complete it before then. Check back here on July 26 for the next challenges and description.

DreamSnaps rewards

There are tons of useful rewards in the DreamSnaps challenge from Moonstones to furniture and clothes.

Each participant of the challenge will earn a minimum of 300 Moonstones along with some random furniture or clothing item. While the top five voted designers can bring home upwards of 5,500 Moonstones.

Lastly, whenever you vote you’ll receive 50 Moonstones so it’s well worth taking part every week.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps weekly challenge. While waiting for the next challenge, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

