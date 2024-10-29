Disney Dreamlight Valley floating islands are a designers dream

Disney Dreamlight Valley is about to become a designer’s dream now Gameloft has announced its brand-new floating islands in the game’s 2024 Showcase.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase may have revealed the upcoming Sew Delightful update featuring the beloved Sally, a brand new paid expansion with some exciting added characters, and the next updates in store for 2025, but one of the most exciting reveals was that of the new floating islands feature.

This brand-new addition is easily one of the biggest the game has introduced, with previous features boasting a rework to the Valley design tool, and allowing gliding (or flying) for faster movement. Floating Islands build on the original design adaptations, creating a place for players to create individual themed spaces outside their traditional Valley.

Floating Island feature boasts open design space for a price

Dexerto / Gameloft

Essentially, these act as completely blank spaces for players to decorate, without any unmovable lakes, fishing spots, stairs, and other biome designs. These floating islands act in conjunction with your current biomes, meaning other players, characters, and stores will all work perfectly on the new feature, so you can decorate, or just kick out some of your least favorite villagers to their own island.

As detailed in the Showcase, however, the new feature won’t be free for players. Instead, you’ll need to purchase each island for 15,000 Dreamlight. On top of this, while more will be coming to the game later, only four will be available: Plaza Island, Forest Island, Sunlit Island, and Frosted Island.

It’s also worth noting that these are all the same size as their biome counterparts and represent the same design, so players will be able to replicate the biome as an empty canvas, to which you can place any house, item, or store.

Floating Islands will be arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley on December 4, along with the Sew Delightful update and its new Star Path, so be sure to check them out with the next update. In the meantime, take a look at the current Star Path and its Duties, to ensure you get the most out of its rewards before December 4.

