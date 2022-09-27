Are there any Disney Dreamlight Valley redemption codes?

If you’ve explored every inch of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you might notice there’s a ‘redemption codes’ option buried in the menus — but are there any available to redeem in September 2022? And what even are they? Here’s everything you need to know.

During your adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find loads of different options available to earn Star Coins, the in-game currency, from mining Gems to cooking Dreamlight Valley’s tastiest recipes.

These methods are incredibly lucrative, it’s true, but what’s nicer than being able to receive items in the game without even needing to lift a finger? So, with that being said, are there any codes available to redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley? And just how do you claim them?

Contents

Disney / Gameloft While earning Star Coins by pumpkin farming or making soufflés can be lucrative, can codes be redeemed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Can codes be redeemed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

According to the game’s menu, yes, there is an option to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley — however, there are currently no available codes to utilize (we bet that Ursula’s up to her old tricks again and is hiding them from us).

Redemption Code Rewards ??? ??? ??? ???

Disney / Gameloft Hop on over to the ‘Help’ menu under ‘Settings’ to locate the box used for redeeming any codes that may appear in the future.

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While there aren’t any codes to claim at the time of writing, we can give you the lowdown on where you’ll need to look if Gameloft provides us with any in the future. The screenshot above shows the menu that you’ll need to look out for, but check the list of steps below so you can find it in a flash:

Bring up the ‘ Settings ‘ menu by pressing the following button of your platform of choice: PC: ‘Esc’ Nintendo Switch: ‘+’ Xbox or PlayStation: ‘Start’

‘ menu by pressing the following button of your platform of choice: On the left-hand side, you’ll see the ‘ Help ‘ submenu — navigate to that

‘ submenu — navigate to that Once there, you’ll see a box that says ‘Redemption code‘, and it’s likely here that you’ll need to enter any future codes

What could Disney Dreamlight Valley codes be used for?

At the time of writing, details on what codes will redeem still remain a mystery, but it could be anything from Star Coins or Moonstones (used for the Star Path) to furniture to decorate your home with or clothing used to change your appearance and show off your personal style.

As more details arise, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly on what items you can expect to receive.

So, there you have it — that’s everything there is to know about codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

