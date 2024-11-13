Disney Dreamlight Valley directory: Quick links to our guides & DDV recipes

Whether you’re just starting out in Disney Dreamlight Valley or are a seasoned valley resident, there’s an absolute boatload of content to work through on top of completing Dreamlight Duties and the latest Star Path — and we’ve got a breakdown of all you need to know here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a game our core team of experts has been incredibly passionate about since it launched back in 2022, with our Evergreen Manager Ava Thompson-Powell reviewing the game when it dropped in early access and dedicated guide coverage from the team has continued ever since.

Our team dives into each new update as soon as it drops to make sure you’ve got breakdowns of everything about how to unlock all the latest characters, make the best recipes, and more. Here’s everything you need to get started.

Gameloft / Dexerto

Villager unlock guides

Location & how to guides

Recipe guides

Other guides

Our team of experts for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Our journalists at Dexerto have collectively played Disney Dreamlight Valley since its early access launch in 2022, unlocking valley villagers and decorating biomes as they go. Each team member has their own particular favorite characters, too:

Ava Thompson-Powell: Mother Gothel, Remy

Mother Gothel, Remy Cande Maldonado:

Jessica Filby: Goofy (mainly because of his iconic hat), Mirabel

Goofy (mainly because of his iconic hat), Mirabel Laura Gray:

Whenever a new content update drops, the team works hard to update our existing guide content to ensure it’s fresh, sharing the latest details on unlocking the newest villagers and tips on any need-to-know coverage.

For more content on all things Disney Dreamlight Valley, our homepage has all of the latest news you need to know, from recent promo code releases to what’s in the Premium Shop this week.