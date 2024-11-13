Disney Dreamlight Valley directory: Quick links to our guides & DDV recipes

Disney Dreamlight Valley directory: Quick links to our guides & DDV recipesDexerto, Disney
Whether you’re just starting out in Disney Dreamlight Valley or are a seasoned valley resident, there’s an absolute boatload of content to work through on top of completing Dreamlight Duties and the latest Star Path — and we’ve got a breakdown of all you need to know here.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a game our core team of experts has been incredibly passionate about since it launched back in 2022, with our Evergreen Manager Ava Thompson-Powell reviewing the game when it dropped in early access and dedicated guide coverage from the team has continued ever since.
Our team dives into each new update as soon as it drops to make sure you’ve got breakdowns of everything about how to unlock all the latest characters, make the best recipes, and more. Here’s everything you need to get started.
Villager unlock guides
- Belle and Beast
- Daisy Duck
- EVE
- Gaston
- Jack Skellington
- Jafar
- Mike Wazowski
- Mirabel
- Mulan and Mushu
- Nala
- Oswald
- Rapunzel
- Simba
- Stitch
- Sulley
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Tiana
Location & how to guides
- All fish locations
- All ingredient locations & sell price
- How to complete A Prince in Disguise
- How to complete Between Skull Rock and a Hard Place
- How to complete Share Some Sweetness and Savor Some Sweetness
- How to complete Something Comes A’Knocking
- How to complete The Forgotten Relics
- How to feed animals their favorite foods
- How to get all Vials of Water
- How to get and equip wings
- How to get clay
Recipe guides
- All boba tea recipes
- All cupcake recipes
- All ice cream recipes
- All macaron recipes
- All meat recipes
- All sushi and maki recipes
- All tea recipes
- Easiest 5-star meals
- Recipes list
Other guides
- Crop growth times explained
- DreamSnaps this week
- Flower guide
- Gem guide
- Promo codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Star Path duties and rewards
Our team of experts for Disney Dreamlight Valley
Our journalists at Dexerto have collectively played Disney Dreamlight Valley since its early access launch in 2022, unlocking valley villagers and decorating biomes as they go. Each team member has their own particular favorite characters, too:
- Ava Thompson-Powell: Mother Gothel, Remy
- Cande Maldonado:
- Jessica Filby: Goofy (mainly because of his iconic hat), Mirabel
- Laura Gray:
Whenever a new content update drops, the team works hard to update our existing guide content to ensure it’s fresh, sharing the latest details on unlocking the newest villagers and tips on any need-to-know coverage.
