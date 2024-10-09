Two new villagers have arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but unlocking Timon and Pumbaa isn’t a walk in the jungle.

When new characters are unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they don’t instantly join your world, at least most don’t. Usually, inviting them requires some quests, recipes, crafting, or even puzzle solving. This is entirely the case for Lion Kings Timon and Pumbaa, who may be all about no worries but love to add challenges before joining the Valley.

So, to help you embrace the Hakuna Matata motto, here’s how to unlock Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Timon and Pumbaa

Dexerto / Gameloft

How to complete Finding Old Friends quest

Speak to Simba who will talk about his friends, Timon and Pumbaa. He thinks they’re lost in the Lion King Realm and asks you to go back to check. So, head back and visit the Lion King Realm inside the Dream Castle.

Step 1: Find Timon and Pumbaa

Once inside, go through the cave on your left and head up the path to the characters and speak to them. They’ll declare you’re too stressed for them to join you, and decide to put you through Hakuna Matata lessons.

Step 2: Build a Crafting Station

To do this, you need to make a Crafting Station. The required materials are listed below:

4 Jungle Stones

4 Jungle Wood

4 Red Jungle Leaves

All of these can be found in the Lion King Realm, so there’s no need to head back to the Valley. They all look like traditional sticks and stones, and the Jungle Leaves are best found on the ground, along with the other items.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Step 3: Craft a Fake Lion Mane

To craft a Fake Lion Mane, you’ll need the four Red Jungle Leaves, which you found on the ground in the step before.

Just head into your Crafting Table, click on Functional Items, and the Red Leafy Mane will be listed at the top. Just tap that and craft your new look.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Now, all you need to do is head into your wardrobe and select the Mane to put it on.

Step 4: Find a crown and make a Vial

Once equipped, follow Timon and Pumbaa into the forest and listen to their conversation. They’ll explain they want you to put your past behind you and create something resembling a crown, so you can break it as a way to let go of that past.

To do this, you need to craft an empty vial and fish for a crown.

The Empty Vial is crafted using Sand, which can also be found in the Lion King Realm, so search for the sand then head to the Crafting Table and make the vial.

As for the crown, we found it in golden ripples in the River just by the log you walk along. Near one of the checkpoints to get back to the Valley, before the mouth of the cave.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Simply fish this up and head back to Timon and Pumbaa. He’ll place it on the stone, and all you need to do is get your Pickaxe out and break it.

Step 5: Throw away your worries and get ready for bed

Follow Timon and Pumbaa over to where you just got the crown, he’ll explain you now need to get rid of all your present worries. To do this, you need to say all your worries to Timon and bottle them into the Empty Vial you crafted in the previous step. Then just place it into the river.

Head back to the camp with them and prepare for bed by shoveling up the leaves around the camp. When that’s done, say goodnight and lie on your bed while they talk.

How to complete Relax! quest

Step 1: Craft a Relaxing Hammock

Wake up and chat with Pumbaa who will instruct you to make a relaxing hammock for your next task.

A Relaxing Hammock can be crafted by using the following ingredients:

Six Vines

Two Sticky Sap





You’ll find Vines on the ground around the Realm. They need to be dug up, but one Vine produces two of the materials you need, so you won’t need to find six to dig.

Sticky Sap is found on the trees around the Realm. Head over to trees with a yellow substance on it and interact, that’ll give you the Sticky Sap you need.

With that, head to the crafting table and make your new Hammock. As per, it’ll be under Functional Items. Then, simply sit on it and chat with Pumbaa again.

Step 2: Test out the napping spots

Next, Pumbaa will ask you to test the perfect napping spots around the Realm. You’re looking out for leafy chairs. We’ve detailed where we found them all below:

Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to chat with Pumbaa who will tell you to choose the best napping spot. We suggest choosing the one near the camp, as it’s closest to where you are when you chat with Pumbaa.

Step 3: Water dried mud piles

After chatting with Pumbaa, you’ll need to water nearby dried mud piles. The piles themselves are in the same location you are, so you won’t need to go far.

Next, just run through the mud with Pumbaa and head back to the Jungle Camp.

Cook Roasted Jungle Fireflies

The next step is to cook up some (apparently) delicious Roasted Jungle Fireflies. To do so, you’ll need three Jungle Fireflies. They’re scattered around the Lion King Realm, so it’s worth searching. All we’re told is that the locations are: Near the Camp, Near the River, and Near the Oasis.

The bugs look like the image below, and are thankfully a little slower than the books in Belles unlock quest!

Dexerto / Gameloft

With that, head to the nearest cooking station, which is just past the cave by the river, and cook up Roasted Jungle Fireflies. Then hand them to Pumbaa, take a photo of the three of you, and head to your leafy bed again.

How to complete Where’s Pumbaa

Step 1: Find Pumbaa

Pumbaa’s gone missing, so it’s up to you to find him. We found him stuck in a log in the Oasis, which is where you first spawn.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Check in on the poor guy and then chat with Timon. After this, take a picture of Pumbaa to work out a better way to free him. Timon will discerne that the best way to do this is to make a super slippery oil to free him.

Step 2: Make Super Slippery Bug Oil

The best way to make this is to find two Yellow, one Blue, and one Red Oily Bug. These are found in rocks in the jungle. Though not all house the bugs, so grab your pickaxe and break any rocks you see. We found ours by the River and the Oasis.

For this, you’ll need to cook up some Super Slippery Bug Oil, which requires one Green Bug Oil, and one Orange Bug Oil.

To craft these, you’ll need to collect Red, Yellow, and Blue Oily Bugs, and mix them in the cooking station in the following order:

Green Bug Oil: Yellow and Blue Oily Bugs

Yellow and Blue Oily Bugs Orange Bug Oil: Red and Yello Oily Bugs

Then, all you need to do is combine these in the same cooking station and hand the oil over to Timon. He’ll enchant your watering can so you can free Pumbaa by pouring the water on him.







Step 3: Craft a Reinforced Plunger

Unfortunately, none of those efforts worked, so you need to chat with Goofy for ideas. Head back to the Valley and locate the character.

He’ll give you a plunger, but it’s not enough to free Pumbaa. For that, you’ll need a Reinforced Plunger.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Unlike the Hammock or the Fake Lion Mane, the Reinforced Plunger requires materials from the main Valley. You’ll need the following ingredients:

10 Iron Ingots

10 Rope

5 Tourmaline

15 Hardwood

Iron Ingots are best found by mining the rock spots in the Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Frosted Heights, Vitalys Mines, and the Sunlit Plateau. Alternatively, you can buy fully formed Iron Ingots from Kristoff’s stall. Once you have the iron ore, craft it with coal and you’ll have Ingots.

Interestingly, Rope requires a little bit of fishing. You’ll need eight fiber to make one rope, so 80 fiber in total. To make fiber, you need to fish up Seaweed, which is found outside of fishing spots on Dazzle Beach. One Seaweed makes five fiber, so in total you need 16 Seaweed to craft 10 Rope.

Tourmaline is found in mining spots in the Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau. It’s a pink-colored gem and can be a little tricky to find. So coat your pickaxe in Miracle Pickaxe Polish to get more luck.

Lastly, Hardwood is found lying on the ground in the Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and the Glade of Trust. It’s pretty easy to find, but we recommend heading near any trees you’ve placed, as most spawn under those. If you’re struggling to find any, plant more trees!

With that crafted, head back to the Lion King Realm and free poor Pumbaa.

Shortly after, Timon will realize the importance of friendship and how useful it is to have them around to help. He’ll chat with Pumbaa and the two will agree to join the Valley.

Pumbaa Friendship quests

Level 2 friendship quest: Something’s Off

Pumbaa seems troubled after clearing out Chez Remy by just walking in, he’s worried history will be repeating itself from his gassy younger days. It’s up to you to see why the villagers left as soon as poor Pumbaa entered.

Step 1: Speak to Daisy and Elsa

When you speak to Elsa, she’ll tell you Pumbaa’s breath is very strong. Daisy will explain that she left because “Pumbaa and Timon both eat like wild animals” but will also reveal that it was because of his aroma.

Next, speak to Remy who will reveal that the only food Pumbaa has been eating is cheese, and it’s clearly not agreeing with him. So, you’ll need to see if he will eat something other than cheese.

Step 2: Cook up better meals







Remy will suggest cooking three different meals for Pumbaa:

Roasted Asparagus Asparagus Canola

Onion Puffs Onion Egg Cheese

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies Ginger Wheat



Asparagus is found at Goofy’s stall in the Frosted Heights. The seeds cost 150 Star Coins and take 2 hours and 15 minutes to grow. Canola is found in the Forest of Valor and takes 35 minutes to grow. Onions are also found in the Forest of Valor, but they take 1 hour and 15 minutes to grow.

Egg and Cheese are both brought to Remy’s restaurant, for 220 Star Coins and 180 Star Coins respectively.

Lastly, you’ll be able to find Wheat at Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow. This one only takes 1 minute to grow. Then, Ginger is found in the ground in the Forgotten Lands. Just look for some green stalks.

Step 3: Craft a Luxury Mud Bath

Feed Pumbaa the Onion Puffs, as a test to see if he can tolerate Cheese. Unfortunately, he can’t as he’ll complain his stomach hurts. After trying another food, your character will try and provide some advice regarding his smells.

Dexerto / Gameloft

The first step is to craft a Luxury Mud Bath. To do this, you’ll need the following materials:

8x Soil

10x Sand

12x Dry Wood

15x Stone

Soil is best found by digging up the ground on grass, while Sand is found the same way, just on Dazzle Beach.

Players can find Dry Wood in the Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, and Frosted Heights. It looks like a white version of traditional wood. Lastly, Stone is found by mining rocks around the Valley. It isn’t too rare so you should be able to get some with ease.

Then, head to a crafting table and create the Luxury Mud Bath. Once that’s done, place it down in the Valley and speak to Pumbaa.

Step 4: Speak to Villagers about brushing Pumbaa’s teeth

With Pumbaa off having a bath, you’ll need to speak to Minnie, Beast, and Sulley for a breath freshener, toothbrush, and toothpaste respectively. Locate these characters in your valley and chat with them.

Once you’ve spoken to them, you’ll need to grab some Mint from the Frosted Heights, which is peaking out from the ground like Garlic. Then, head into the Beast and Sulley’s home for the toothbrush and toothpaste.

We’ve provided their locations in the images below:





Once you’ve found the items, hand them over to Pumbaa and walk with him into Chez Remy. After hearing from him and Timon, the quest will end.

That’s all you need to know about how to Invite Pumbaa and Timon to Disney Dreamlight Valley. As we unlock their friendship quests we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at the current Star Path or all the game’s recipes, which don’t all include bugs (sorry Timon and Pumbaa).