Disney Dreamlight Valley Pulled Pork recipe & how to make it

Disney Dreamlight Valley has tons of exciting recipes to increase your energy, let you fly, or help you increase the friendship level of the game’s brand new characters. But finding the ingredients isn’t exactly a piece of cake.

Whether you’re looking to complete the latest DreamSnaps competition, unlock more rewards in the Star Path, make friends with all the new characters, or just complete some quests, you’ll need a few meals along the way. These increase your energy, help you get friendly with the villagers, and are great for your next adventure.

However, the game doesn’t give you the ingredients for these recipes, leaving fans to figure it out themselves. With this in mind, here’s how to make Pulled Pork so you can appease Gaston, or the next villager asking for the meal.

Pulled Pork recipe

Dexerto / Gameloft Thankfully, most of the ingredients are easy to get.

Pulled Pork is a four-star recipe, meaning there are four different ingredients you need to use. They are:

Pork

Onion

Tomato

Oregano

How to get the ingredients

Pork is a newer resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and is only available to those owning the Eternity Isle expansion. Nevertheless, you’ll need to complete Gaston’s level 2 friendship quest to unlock his Stall in The Wastes. Once unlocked, you can purchase Pork for 250 Star Coins.

Onion and Tomato are both crops you’ll need to plant and grow. Onion seeds are found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor, and Tomato seeds are available at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. The seeds cost 50 Star Coins and 8 Star Coins respectively.

For details on how long they take to grow, check out our crop growth guide.

Lastly, Oregano is found growing out of the ground in the Plaza on Dreamlight Valley. It’s pretty plentiful luckily, so you should have no issues finding it.

How to make Pulled Pork in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dexerto / Gameloft Chez Remy is also located in Eternity Isle, so no need to head back to cook up this dish.

To make Pulled Pork, you’ll need to gather all four of the previously mentioned ingredients and one coal. Coal is best found by mining any ore in Dreamlight Valley, or you can purchase it at Kristoff’s stall for 5 Star Coins.

With the Pork, Onion, Tomato, and Oregano, head over to the nearest cooking station (there’s one at Chez Remy) and place the ingredients inside the pot. Then use the coal to start cooking and the Pulled Pork will be created.

So, that’s how to make Pulled Pork in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While collecting all the ingredients, be sure to check out more of the game’s recipes, how to feed the animals, or more details on the game’s next update.