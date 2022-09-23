All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley, predictions & what’s coming next

Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of unique Realms to explore in order to move your favorite characters into the valley, so here’s a list of the Realms you can currently explore, those that are confirmed to arrive, and speculation on what could come next.

With so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s easy to get lost in mining Gems, crafting, cooking, and creating a beautiful town. Unfortunately, due to the Forgetting, many former residents of Dreamlight Valley have all been sent away to their own Realms — and it’s up to you to get them back.

One of the best things about Dreamlight Valley’s Realms is the characters that reside there: They grant each player a chance to explore the worlds of their favorite films, all while assisting them with character quests in order for them to move back home.

While we already have four Realms, with the game still in early access, more are on the horizon — so here are all the currently available ones and what could be coming next.

If you’re wondering if Disney Dreamlight Valley is worth it in 2022, check out our early access review here.

All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Currently, there are four Realms available in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Frozen

Ratatouille

Moana

Wall-E

Each allows you to complete a series of quests in order to get the characters to move back to Dreamlight Valley. Some, like Wall-E and Ratatouille’s Realms, only contain one character to unlock, whereas the Moana and Frozen Realms allow you to bring back two: Moana, Maui, Anna, and Elsa.

What Realm is coming next in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney / Gameloft Toy Story is the latest realm to join Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Currently, only one Realm has been officially confirmed by Gameloft to be coming into Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Toy Story Realm, featuring Woody and Buzz, which will be arriving in The Dream Castle soon.

It has been announced that the new Realm will be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley late this Fall, which suggests that it will likely arrive in November — but we’ll update you here once we know more.

Upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms speculation

While the Toy Story Realm will be the newest addition for Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are still 9 doors blocked by Night Thorns (and many others scattered throughout the Dream Castle), which suggests there could be plenty more coming to the game in future updates.

Disney / Gameloft Scar is already confirmed to be arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but could that be in the form of a new Realm?

One of the first Realms we predict to will arrive soon is Lion King. Considering the number of characters known to be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley from the movie, it would make sense to see a Lion King Realm featuring the likes of Scar, Simba, Timone, and Pumbaa. It has been confirmed that Scar will be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley this Fall, which could be in the form of a new Realm.

Another possible Realm addition could be Wreck-it Ralph, due to the fact that Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz are both likely coming into the valley due to their appearance in promotional material.

Disney / Gameloft Wreck-it Ralph was spotted in the Disney Dreamlight Valley trailer, prompting his possible appearance in a Realm.

This same logic can be applied to Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella, with Belle being featured at the forefront of the promotional images. Many are also predicting that Cinderella may already have a house set up in the Forgotten Lands in the shape of a pumpkin.

Disney / Gameloft Belle is at the forefront of many Disney Dreamlight Valley promotional images

So, there you have it — those are our predictions for the new Realms, along with all the current worlds you can explore in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what’s coming next.

If you want to explore more of Dreamlight Valley, why not check out some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

How to get Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley co-op multiplayer? | How to complete The Ancient Doorway quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have crossplay and cross-progression | Who could in the Pumpkin House in Disney Dreamlight Valley? | How to get clay & locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations | How to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All Sunstone Fragment locations | Disney Dreamlight Valley ingredients guide