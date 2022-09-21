With so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s understandable that you might want to share the experience with your friends. But does Disney Dreamlight Valley have co-op or multiplayer capabilities? We have the answer.

Despite still being in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has become fantastically popular among gamers. With recognizable characters to meet, quests to complete, and so much more, it’s one of those games many just keep going back to.

However, sometimes you want to show off your newly-designed Dreamlight Valley to your friends, which begs the question: Is Disney Dreamlight Valley co-op or multiplayer? We have the answers right here.

Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have co-op or multiplayer?

Currently, Disney Dreamlight Valley does not have any co-op or multiplayer capabilities.

The free-to-play early access game is purely single-player at the moment, meaning you’ll have to enjoy the beauty of Dreamlight Valley on your own – or share screenshots of your town with friends.

Will Disney Dreamlight Valley have co-op or multiplayer in the future?

Disney / Gameloft While Disney Dreamlight Valley is not multiplayer yet, it’s coming soon.

As reported in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s FAQs, Gameloft has confirmed that one day Disney Dreamlight Valley will introduce a co-op or multiplayer option in the future.

While there hasn’t been any definitive release date or window for this addition, many have predicted it will become multiplayer when it leaves early access. The end date for early access has also not been confirmed yet so players will have to experience the magic alone for the time being.

When more information is revealed regarding Disney Dreamlight Valley’s co-op and multiplayer options this article will be updated so be sure to check back regularly.

In the meantime, make your Disney Dreamlight Valley a little easier with some of these guides:

