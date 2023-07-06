How to watch Diablo 4 developer livestream: Start time & what to expect

The first Diablo 4 developer livestream will take place on July 6, 2023, and here’s exactly how you can tune in, and what you can expect to see from the program.

Diablo 4 has been a massive success for Blizzard so far with dedicated players around the globe diving headfirst into all the demon-slaying, loot-collecting action that the ARPG provides.

Alongside completing the main campaign, experimenting with different classes, and creating the perfect build, fans have been eagerly awaiting news for Season 1 of the game, after all, seasonal content is a massive part of the Diablo experience for many as they create season exclusive characters and aim to get the best rewards.

After much anticipation, Blizzard has finally announced the first Diablo 4 developer livestream, which is set to take place on July 6, 2023. It’s here where the devs will give fans a look at some of the game’s future content.

With that in mind, here’s exactly how you can tune into the livestream.

Blizzard Entertainment The stream will take place on July 6, 2023.

How to watch Diablo 4 developer livestream

The Diablo 4 developer livestream will take place on July 6, 2023, at 11 am PDT, and you’ll be able to tune in via Diablo’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. For fans worldwide, a rundown of local times for the stream can be found below:

11AM PDT

2PM EST

7PM BST

8PM CEST

5AM AEST (July 7, 2023)

The show will also feature some brief coverage of the mobile title Diablo Immortal, so if you’re primarily tuning in for Diablo 4, you’re probably safe to skip the first few minutes. This time will solely be dedicated to a rundown of a brand new class coming to the mobile game – as detailed in Blizzard’s announcement blog.

The remainder of the stream, however, will be focused on Diablo 4 and is estimated to last over an hour so there should be plenty of exciting news.

What to expect from the Diablo 4 livestream

While details are scarce, it has been confirmed that associate game director, Joseph Piepiora, and lead game producer Timothy Ismay, will be announcing the first Season of Diablo 4 during the livestream. This will be followed by the details of some incoming quality-of-life improvements fans can look forward to in the game.

Little is known about Season 1 so far, aside from the fact that players will have to create a seasonal exclusive character if they want to obtain all the benefits from the upcoming Season, and its Battle Pass, following the same structure that was established in the hugely popular Diablo 3.

That’s everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Diablo 4 developer livestream. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

