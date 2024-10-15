Diablo 4 Spiritborn content coming to Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal Season 32 will connect to Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred with its Spiritborn-themed Battle Pass that will add some exclusive cosmetics to the game.

Diablo Immortal‘s next seasonal Battle Pass will soon be here, and this time it’s taking inspiration from Diablo 4’s sixth character class, the Spiritborn. The class was added to the game with the Vessel of Hatred DLC, at the same time as Season 6 went live.

While the Spiritborn class isn’t coming to Diablo Immortal (at least not now) the other classes will receive some Spiritborn-themed gear in celebration of the Diablo 4 DLC. You can check out the cosmetics in the video below:

Diablo Immortal often crosses over with the mainline entries when something significant is happening, with the game also celebrating the release of Diablo 4 with a Lilith-themed event in 2023.

Diablo Immortal Season 32 Battle Pass: Spiritborn will go live on October 24, 2024, at 3 am server time and, as ever for a new season of Immortal, will add 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 32 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

You can check out what we thought of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred in our review. We’ve also broken down the best Spiritborn builds you can use in Season 6.