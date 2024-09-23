How to watch Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred pre-launch livestream: Date, time, what to expect

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is almost upon us, and Blizzard has announced a pre-launch livestream for the DLC.

The developers have already revealed quite a bit of information relating to the long-awaited Vessel of Hatred expansion, such as the classic Mercenaries feature’s return and the Dark Citadel, a brand-new co-op challenge.

If you’re interested in learning more about what Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred has to offer, as well as new information about the 2.0 update, here’s when and where to watch this event, as well as what you can expect.

Blizzard

The Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred pre-launch livestream will air on October 2 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET to get a slew of more information about the upcoming DLC.

Like any Diablo 4 broadcast, you can watch it through Diablo’s official Twitch, Twitter/X, or YouTube accounts. If you cannot watch it live, a recording of the stream will be available to watch afterward on YouTube and Twitch.

What to expect from Diablo 4 DLC pre-launch stream

Blizzard has confirmed that the pre-launch stream will give fans an in-depth look at the content released both with the Vessel of Hatred expansion and Season 6. These are all part of the 2.0 update, which will be Diablo 4’s biggest update so far.

Blizzard

The livestream will be hosted by Adam Fletcher, the game’s Associate Community Director, who will be speaking with a rotating cast of developers. They will also go over learnings from the past 2.0 PTR and will answer player questions.

The announcement began by saying “This one’s going to be big, wanderer,” so players should expect a decently long livestream filled to the brim with content updates.

Perhaps we can expect more information about previously-revealed features such as powerful Mythic Uniques and the return of Runewords. Nevertheless, it seems there is still more to be uncovered in this stream airing a week before the expansion’s official launch on October 8.

