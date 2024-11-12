Diablo 4 mid-Season 6 update early patch notes: Spiritborn unnerfed, class buffs, and Eternal Realm changes

Diablo 4 Season 6 is heating up with some big updates mid-season designed to fine-tune gameplay, enhance class balance, and ramp up your power fantasy.

The Campfire Chat for the mid-season update took place on November 12, an hour-long video detailing all of the changes you can expect for the second half of Diablo 4’s sixth season.

If you don’t feel like watching the whole thing, we’ve compiled all the changes in these provisory patch notes for the mid-season update in Diablo 4.

Blizzard

Diablo 4 Season 6 mid-season patch tackles class balance, enhances underperforming gameplay systems, and ramps up event excitement to provide a more compelling experience across the board. Full patch notes will be released later this week, and more teasers on Season 7 await in the upcoming PTR livestream.

Spiritborn unnerfed and other class adjustments

Spiritborn remains untouched for Season 6: Diablo 4’s devs are keeping Spiritborn’s formidable power intact until the end of the season. Unintended interactions will be tackled in Season 7, giving you one last chance to unleash this powerhouse.

Minor skill buffs for build diversity: Underused skills have received a slight boost, offering more pathways for creative builds across all classes.

Underused skills have received a slight boost, offering more pathways for creative builds across all classes. Class buffs for the core five: Barbarians, Druids, Necromancers, Rogues, and Sorceresses are all getting significant buffs to core skills, passives, and select Legendaries and Uniques, aiming to bring everyone closer to Spiritborn’s level of power.

Shrines, Runes, and Ancestrals get buffed

Shrine Power-ups: Artillery, Blast Wave, and Conduit Shrines now scale with player level and Paragon level, making them feel more impactful in the later stages of the game. These shrines will now pack a punch worthy of the late-game grind.

Artillery, Blast Wave, and Conduit Shrines now scale with player level and Paragon level, making them feel more impactful in the later stages of the game. These shrines will now pack a punch worthy of the late-game grind. Rune Words buffed: Costs to activate Rune Words are now reduced, and their power is boosted.

Costs to activate Rune Words are now reduced, and their power is boosted. Ancestral items enhanced: Ancestral Items now have boosted stats, increasing their desirability and making them a key addition to any build. This buff aims to elevate Ancestrals as must-have items for endgame loadouts.

Eternal Realm buff and upcoming events

Red Cloak Horror event returns: With increased XP rewards and better loot drops, the Red Cloak Horror Event is back and more rewarding than ever.

With increased XP rewards and better loot drops, the Red Cloak Horror Event is back and more rewarding than ever. Mother’s Blessing Event updates: Mother’s Blessing brings extra bonuses and in-game rewards.

Mother’s Blessing brings extra bonuses and in-game rewards. Eternal Realm character boost: For players returning to Diablo IV, a free character boost to level 50 with unlocked Altars of Lilith awaits, letting you jump back in with power right out of the gate.

If you want to make the most of your Spiritborn build before it gets nerfed, we’ve got a build tier list with the Evade Eagle and Crushing Hand Gorilla builds.

