Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release times across all regions

Diablo 4’s first expansion, the Vessel of Hatred, arrives alongside the Season 6 update on October 7, bringing players to the Nahantu Region for a brand-new story.

As well as this new region, the Spiritborn class arrives in the game alongside Mercenaries, the Realmwalker event, the Kurast Undercity dungeon, and Dark Citadel activity.

If you’re wondering when you can dive into Vessel of Hatred and Season 6, here’s when it releases in every region.

Diablo 4 Season 6 & Vessel of Hatred release times

The following times were the original intended launch times for the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion. Unfortunately, Blizzard has announced “a small delay” due to some unforeseen trouble with the build.

October 7

Los Angeles : 4 PM PDT

: 4 PM PDT Toronto : 7 PM EDT

: 7 PM EDT New York : 7 PM EDT

: 7 PM EDT Mexico City : 6 PM CST

: 6 PM CST Sao Paulo: 8 PM BRT

October 8

London : Midnight BST

: Midnight BST Helsinki : 2 AM EET

: 2 AM EET Paris : 1 AM CET

: 1 AM CET Riyadh : 2 AM AST

: 2 AM AST Seoul : 8 AM KST

: 8 AM KST Tokyo : 8 AM JST

: 8 AM JST Sydney: 10 AM AEDT

10 AM AEDT Auckland: Noon NZDT

Diablo 4’s Global Director of Community Adam Fletcher has not given a concrete time for the new launch. In responses to players seeking clarity, he estimated “a couple of hours at most”.

We’ll continue to update this guide with the new times as soon as Blizzard makes an announcement. It should be noted that this delay will also impact the launch of Diablo 4 Season 6.

Both the Vessel of Hatred and Season 6, Season of Hatred Rising, will arrive at the same time. Although the expansion is only available for those who buy it, every player can access Season 6’s content when it goes live.

Vessel of Hatred pre-load times

Diablo 4 players on Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation can pre-download the Vessel of Hatred and the Season 6 update. If you’re on Battle.net you can pre-load right now, but Steam players will need to download when it goes live on October 7.

Check out the pre-load times for PlayStation and Xbox:

October 5

Los Angeles : 4 PM PDT

: 4 PM PDT Toronto : 7 PM EDT

: 7 PM EDT New York : 7 PM EDT

: 7 PM EDT Mexico City : 6 PM CST

: 6 PM CST Sao Paulo: 8 PM BRT

October 6

London : Midnight BST

: Midnight BST Helsinki : 2 AM EET

: 2 AM EET Paris : 1 AM CET

: 1 AM CET Riyadh : 2 AM AST

: 2 AM AST Seoul : 8 AM KST

: 8 AM KST Tokyo : 8 AM JST

: 8 AM JST Sydney: 10 AM AEDT

10 AM AEDT Auckland: Noon NZDT

Download file size

On PC, the Vessel of Hatred update is around 40 GB with High-Resolution Assets enabled. If you untick that box, it comes in at around 25 GB.

With console pre-loading not live yet, it’s unclear exactly how big it’ll be, but it should be in that ballpark.

First thing you should do

Once the Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 goes live, the first thing you should do is make sure you’ve completed the campaign. But, you technically don’t have to, you just have to complete the main campaign’s prologue. We would recommend getting a mount before visiting Nahantu, though.

After that, look for the Vessel of Hatred’s campaign in your quest log which is where you should be able to begin your journey to the new region.