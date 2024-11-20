Diablo 4 Season 6 Mother’s Blessing event: Dates, buffs & more

Diablo 4’s famed Mother’s Blessing event is back for Season 6. Here’s everything you need to know.

Diablo 4 is deep into the Season of Hatred Rising and to celebrate the halfway point, Blizzard just dropped a major update. Fortunately, the massively overpowered Spiritborn class remains safe from nerfs but devs aren’t content to just leave things the way they are.

They’ve introduced the Welcome Back Boost which instantly levels one of your Eternal Realm characters to level 50 and completely removes the Altar of Lilith grind. To cap it off, one of the game’s fan-favorite events is back to help you capitalize on the new boost.

Article continues after ad

We’ve gathered all the important details for the Diablo 4 Season 6 Mother’s Blessing event including when it starts, when it ends, and what buffs you can expect to receive.

Blizzard Say what you want about Lilith, she sure is generous.

The Mother’s Blessing event for Diablo 4 Season 6 kicks off on November 19, 2024, and runs until November 26, 2024. This gives players seven whole days to basque in the radiance of the Blessed Mother.

Article continues after ad

So, what exactly does that radiance do?

Diablo 4 Season 6 Mother’s Blessing buffs

Diablo 4 Season 6’s Mother’s Blessing event offers a flat boost to EXP and Gold earned by all of your characters. This includes those in the Seasonal, an the Eternal Realm.

Article continues after ad

The exact boosts are:

EXP: +35%

+35% Gold: +50%

The best part about these boosts is that they stack with your Seasonal Blessing from the Urn of Aggression as well as Elixirs and Seething Opals. This means you can further boost the Gold and EXP you earn for taking out the hordes of enemies that dot Sanctuary.

Best ways to use Diablo 4 Season 6 Mother’s Blessing buffs

For those players who are already deep into their Season 6 journey, the Mothers Blessing buffs are a handy way to grind out those last few Paragon levels with ease. Bolstering the blessings with stackable EXP buffs should help you max out your character so you can push further into the Artificer’s Pit.

Article continues after ad

The extra Gold that you earn can also help optimize your gear further and finish off any Masterworking. For returning players, they afford an entirely different experience.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the new Welcome Back Boost, Players who instantly level one of their Eternal Realm characters to level 50 have a massive headstart for achieving max level and experimenting with different builds. The Mother’s blessing buffs will smooth out the early phases of the late-game grind.

Blizzard Entertainment Be sure to dive into Helltides while the Mother’s Blessing is active to slay hordes of foes.

With all that information, you should be ready to take full advantage of Diablo 4 Season 6’s Mother’s Blessing event.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering which class to use your Welcome Back Boost on, check out our build guides for the Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, Sorcerer, and Spiritborn.