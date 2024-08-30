Diablo 4 Season 6: Release date & everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Diablo 4 Season 6 so far, including its release date, and connection to the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Diablo 4 Season 6 launches at the same time as the first DLC so it will likely be focused on new events in a new land. Season 5: Infernal Hordes introduced a new set of side quests that teased the return of Mephisto to Sanctuary so expect Season 6 to build on this theme once it arrives.

Here’s everything we know about Season 6 of Diablo 4 so far now that the PTR 2.0 patch has revealed some exciting new gameplay updates.

Blizzard Entertainment Mephisto returns in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred.

Diablo 4 Season 6 will begin on October 8, 2024 – the same day the Vessel of Hatred DLC arrives.

There’s been no word on its end date as of yet.

What do we know about Season 6?

While we don’t know what the official theme and title of Season 6 will be yet, expect it to tie heavily into Vessel of Hatred. We wouldn’t be surprised if this season’s story sees the player arrive in Kurast and features a narrative that showcases the new Spirtborn class.

As the game’s receiving a major story update as a part of Vessel of Hatred, expect the Seasonal Journey quests to connect to this, but also be a separate entity. As players will likely have the freedom to experience these either before or after the main campaign update, we expect the season-specific quests will be a side story, much like earlier ones have been.

We can also safely predict there will be updates to Helltide event along with brand new Uniques and Legendary Aspects. Many of these will be geared around the Spiritborn class as they join the roster, but other classes will also get some love. For example, the August 29, 2024, campfire chat revealed that all classes will recieve new passive skills which will change builds as we know them.

As the DLC introduces the new mercenaries for hire feature, this could play into the seasonal content in some way. We expect this will be triggered by a series of small side quests, however, Blizzard hasn’t confirmed quite how this mechanic will work in campaign and seasonal play as of yet.

The Season 6 PTR will run from September 4-11, so we’ll know more about what to expect from it then.