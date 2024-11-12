How to watch Diablo 4 Season 6 midseason Campfire Chat

Diablo 4 Season 6 is still going strong, but now the developers want to address fan feedback. Here’s how to watch the Diablo 4 Season 6 midseason Campfire Chat.

Launching alongside the Vessel of Hatred DLC, Season 6 is known as the Season of Hatred, and while it doesn’t provide any exclusive story content (because the DLC did), it does offer exciting Realmwalker events. This is among with things that fit with the Kurast and Mephisto‘s “Hatred” aesthetic.

Season 6 continues the good work started by Seasons 4 and 5, although if it wasn’t for the expansion the experience would have felt a bit bare by comparison. Luckily, it’s only halfway through its lifespan and likely has more secrets to reveal in the upcoming Campfire Chat.

How to watch Campfire Chat

The Season 6 midseason Campfire Chat will be streamed on November 12, 2024, at 11am PT, 2pm ET, and 7pm GMT.

Players who want to catch the stream live can watch it through Diablo’s official Twitch, X (Twitter), and YouTube channels.

What to expect

The developers have stated that the midseason check-in will cover class-specific changes, system updates, and more. So expect the stream to be general housekeeping and address player feedback rather than any huge announcements.

Blizzard will likely be saving their ideas for Season 7 rather than introducing anything new halfway through Season 6. Expect some tweaks to the gameplay to add balance, possibly some updates to the Realmwalker events, and finally, some new gear.

Next Season won’t be propped up by the Vessel of Hatred DLC in the same way Season 6 was, so we can expect the changes to be more substantial when that rolls around.

For more on Diablo 4, check out our thoughts on the issue the game now faces, as well as where the story goes next.