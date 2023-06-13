Diablo 4: All endgame content explained

Diablo 4 doesn’t end once you’ve beaten the main story, in fact, the real meat of the game is just getting started. Here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 endgame content.

Once you’ve defeated Lilith in Diablo 4, there’s a plethora of endgame fun to be had and many more demons to slay. While DLC is on the way, the base game is full of endgame events to help turn your character into an overpowered bringer of death.

Article continues after ad

From the Paragon Board, Helltide events, Capstone Dungeons, The Tree of Whispers, and more, here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s endgame once the credits roll – and certain demonic figures fall to your might.

Blizzard Entertainment Will Lilith be defeated by Diablo 4’s endgame?

Capstone Dungeons & Legendary powers

Diablo 4 features four early difficulties (with more being added later) that are referred to as World Tiers. World Tier 1 is Normal difficulty and the easiest in the game, with World Tier 2 being Veteran, and 3 being Nightmare, then the fourth one being Torment. Players won’t be able to access Nightmare/World Tier 3 until they hit level 50, and once they do, they’ll also need to complete a Capstone Dungeon to prove their character is ready for the increased difficulty. By this point, the player will be approaching the end of the story or may have already.

Article continues after ad

Capstone Dungeons serve as gateways to the next World Tier. Naturally, higher World Tiers don’t just increase the enemy difficulty, they also increase the quality of loot and amount of XP found, with rarer and increasingly powerful items more likely to drop from dead monsters or be found in caches. World Tier 3 will see more sacred items drop, while World Tier 4 will increase the likelihood of finding Ancestral and Legendary items. This is when gear really starts to get exciting.

Legendary items will contain Legendary powers and these can not only stack if you find more of the same type of power on multiple equipped items but the powers can be extracted and added to a different item. This gives players far more options to tailor their build and playstyle, either stacking powers or taking advantage of different ones by adding them to the loot they equip.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s ending features some shocking twists.

Helltide events

Helltide events can happen randomly in World Tier 3 and beyond and will give players the opportunity to farm lots of experience and cool items. They are similar to Rifts from previous Diablo games, but take place on the existing map. When they happen, the sky will turn red and blood will rain from the sky. Players will then be given the opportunity to kill the monsters that spawn from these Helltide events in order to farm items known as Cinders.

Cinders are a separate currency that players can obtain by taking part in Helltide events and allow players to open the various Helltide Caches that will spawn on the battlefield. If the player has enough Cinders, they can open the crate and plunder the rewards inside, but beware, the monsters will be in hot pursuit. Players that die in Helltide events will lose half their Cinders when they respawn, something that will force players to think tactically and creates a risk vs. reward dynamic to Helltides.

Article continues after ad

Legendary bosses can also spawn during Helltide events such as the Butcher and others. As the Butcher is a character that appeared in the original Diablo and again in Diablo 3, it will be interesting to see if any other legacy bosses appear in Helltide events.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard Entertainment World Paragon Progression also grants bonus XP to inactive players.

Nightmare Dungeons, Sigils & Tree of Whispers

Not to be confused with any standard dungeon you enter while playing on World Tier 3 or Nightmare difficulty, Nightmare Dungeons are special events where players can use Nightmare Sigils to unlock a portal to a specific dungeon, somewhere in Sanctuary, and enter to take on a warped, double-tough version of that same dungeon. Each Sigil will also offer certain gameplay modifiers that shake up and remix the area, adding unique stipulations to the enemies and the environment.

Article continues after ad

Sigils can be unlocked by completing Whispers of the Dead contracts (monster hunts) and completing Nightmare Dungeons unlocks new and more powerful Sigils. Sigils can also be used as crafting materials and modified into different Sigils that may be of more interest to each player. This allows each person to tailor their experience further, chasing monsters and loot that suits their playstyle and preferences.

Paragon Boards (endgame leveling)

The Paragon Boards are an endgame leveling system that unlocks for every character once they reach level 50, offering much more build variety than the standard skill tree. The idea here is that every character has more options when it comes to spending level-up points, allowing players to build their character their way, and set them down a specific build path.

Article continues after ad

Points can be spent unlocking different nodes and each node offers a certain benefit that can be cherry-picked by players who can also ignore others. The cost of nodes increases the more powerful each character becomes and some nodes will be labeled as Rare, offering more valuable buffs and upgrades that are specific to each class.

There will be multiple Paragon Boards that players can level up and each board will feature at least one Legendary node, which offers a more significant upgrade. This is designed to motivate players to complete as many as they can to max out their character – before moving on to another.

Article continues after ad

That wraps up everything we know about the Diablo 4 endgame. In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4