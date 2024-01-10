When does Diablo 4 Season 3 start?

Diablo 4 Season 3 will be the next Season of Diablo 4, here’s everything we know about the third season of Blizzard’s loot-chasing behemoth.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood has provided players with some fun new ways to level up and experience the game, including a brand new vampire-themed quest which isn’t available anywhere else but Season 2.

The addition of end-game target farming of major bosses with unique loot tables and the incredibly popular Blood Harvest events have done wonders after the lackluster Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Of course, with the massive improvement over Season of the Malignant, players are wondering what’s next. Here’s what we know about when Season 2 will end and Season 3 of Diablo 4 will begin.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment We just hope Diablo 4 Season 3 has a Blood Harvest equivalent.

Diablo 4 Season 2 will end on January 23, 2024. This is in keeping with Blizzard’s stated intent of having each Season last for roughly three months, give or take a day here and there.

Diablo 4’s first Seasonal Journey Season of the Malignant began on July 20, 2023, and ended on October 9, 2023. Season 2 started on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, and is set to end on January 23, 2024, and Season 3 was expected to begin soon after.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 3 will kick off on January 23, 2024. Despite initial speculation that there would be a wait in between Seasons, Season 3 is the first one that will begin on the same date its predecessor ends.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 2 began 11 days after the end of its first Season but it looks like fans won’t have to be patient this time around. Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of info about what the theme or content of Diablo 4 Season 3 will be. We’ll be sure to keep you posted when more emerges.

Article continues after ad

That’s all the information we have on the end of Diablo 4 Season 2 and the beginning of Diablo 4 Season 3 for now. For more on Diablo 4, check out our guides below:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Article continues after ad