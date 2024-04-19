Diablo 4 devs tease more to come for Season 4 following PTR

The Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR didn’t show us everything the next major update has to offer. Blizzard has teased more reveals in an upcoming developer stream.

Diablo 4 players were treated to a look ahead at the upcoming Season 4 thanks to the game’s very first Public Test Realm (PTR). The PTR’s litany of new itemization mechanics and their subsequent impact on builds has been generally well received by players.

It looks as though Blizzard has kept a few choice bits from players ahead of Season 4 however. Community Manager Adam Fletcher has announced there are still things yet to be revealed that should “round out the season”.

Fletcher tempered expectations explaining that the major changes for Season 4 were indeed present in Diablo 4’s recent PTR. “There are still a few small items that we kept in store,” he clarified.

Fletcher also took the time to thank players for their feedback during the Season 4 PTR. The Diablo 4 devs are currently hard at work implementing the primary changes thanks to the various criticisms.

The small changes we’ve yet to see could be a number of things. It’s possible there are more mechanical changes to the base Diablo 4 experience similar to those revealed via the PTR.

There’s also the potential for these unseen changes to be related to the theme of Season 4 which still remains to be announced. Whether they will align with our suggestions for how Blizzard can succeed with Season 4 is up in the air.

What is certain is that this new content will be revealed via one of Diablo 4’s famous Campfire Chats. “We will have more news and dates for that stream soon,” Fletcher promised.