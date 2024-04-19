GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 devs tease more to come for Season 4 following PTR

Ethan Dean
Diablo Season 4Blizzard Entertainment

The Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR didn’t show us everything the next major update has to offer. Blizzard has teased more reveals in an upcoming developer stream.

Diablo 4 players were treated to a look ahead at the upcoming Season 4 thanks to the game’s very first Public Test Realm (PTR). The PTR’s litany of new itemization mechanics and their subsequent impact on builds has been generally well received by players.

It looks as though Blizzard has kept a few choice bits from players ahead of Season 4 however. Community Manager Adam Fletcher has announced there are still things yet to be revealed that should “round out the season”.

Fletcher tempered expectations explaining that the major changes for Season 4 were indeed present in Diablo 4’s recent PTR. “There are still a few small items that we kept in store,” he clarified.

Fletcher also took the time to thank players for their feedback during the Season 4 PTR. The Diablo 4 devs are currently hard at work implementing the primary changes thanks to the various criticisms.

The small changes we’ve yet to see could be a number of things. It’s possible there are more mechanical changes to the base Diablo 4 experience similar to those revealed via the PTR.

There’s also the potential for these unseen changes to be related to the theme of Season 4 which still remains to be announced. Whether they will align with our suggestions for how Blizzard can succeed with Season 4 is up in the air.

What is certain is that this new content will be revealed via one of Diablo 4’s famous Campfire Chats. “We will have more news and dates for that stream soon,” Fletcher promised.

Related Topics

Diablo 4

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com

keep reading
Diablo 4 Mount Early
Diablo
How to get your Diablo 4 mount before Act 4
Ethan Dean
Diablo 4 Strength Barbarian
Diablo
Diablo 4 Strength explained: Best classes, effects, more
Ethan Dean
diablo 4 helltide season 4
Diablo
New Diablo 4 elixir makes Helltide events more challenging in Season 4
Brianna Reeves
diablo 4 tormented boss
Diablo
Diablo 4 dev promises Tormented Boss rewards will be tweaked for Season 4
Brianna Reeves
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech