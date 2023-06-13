Diablo 4 Helltide Events: How to unlock, rewards, enemies

Helltide is one of the major endgame content in Diablo 4 that you can access much later in the game. Here is a brief guide to Helltide events so that your end-game loot grind becomes comparatively easier.

Diablo 4 is quite rich when it comes to depth and content available for players. The initial part of the game involves completing the story, clearing dungeons, and getting an overall idea of the game.

However, towards the later end of Diablo 4, you will be more focused on gearing up and ensuring that your character reaches its peak potential. As such, amongst all the major end-game content that is available in the game, Helltide events are some of the most rewarding.

Article continues after ad

Hence, here is a brief guide to Helltide events from Diablo 4 including how to unlock it and obtain the end-game rewards.

Contents

Diablo 4 Helltide Events: How to Unlock

Blizzard Entertainment Helltide Events are one of the key end-game content in Diablo 4

Helltide Events will not show up naturally in Diablo 4. Before you can even think of unlocking them, you need to get access to World Tier 3: Nightmare. In order to access the Nightmare difficulty, you need to complete the main campaign and finish the Cathedral of Light Capstone on Veteran difficulty.

This has a level 50 to 70 character requirement, which means that it is meant for the most hardcore players. In any case, once World Tier 3 unlocks, Helltide events will start spawning randomly on the map across any of the five regions.

Article continues after ad

You can locate them easily when you see a certain area on the map has been marked red. A single Helltide event will last for about an hour and all the enemies will be empowered significantly.

Diablo 4 Helltide Events: How to claim loot

Blizzard Entertainment Aberrant Cinders are your key currency in Helltide events in Diablo 4

Your key objective in Helltide events in Diablo 4 is to slay as many enemies as possible. This will not be easy, but defeating enemies will drop an item called Aberrant Cinder. The more enemies you defeat, the more Aberrant Cinders you can obtain and you can track those on the upper right section of your screen.

Article continues after ad

Once you have enough Aberrant Cinders, you can exchange them for loot by unlocking chests called Tortured Gift of Mysteries. Each such gift will cost 175 Aberrant Cinder to open. Always remember to redeem your Aberrant Cinders within the hour when an Helltide event spawns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you do not redeem the rewards, the Aberrant Cinders will disappear as soon as the event ends. Apart from that, if you die then you will lose a certain portion of the Aberrant Cinders. Hence, it is recommended that you try to stay alive and probably bring friends to make the grind easier.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Helltide Events: Rewards

Blizzard Entertainment Helltide events are key sources of end-game loot

Diablo 4 Helltide Events are sources of end-game loot. This includes high-rarity weapons, jewelry, and gear items. Apart from that, you also have a chance to obtain Sacred and Ancestral items upon opening a Tortured Gift of Mysteries.

Lastly, you also have a chance to obtain Forgotten Souls or Fiend Rose while farming Helltide events, defeating enemies, or opening the Tortured Gifts.

Diablo 4 Helltide Events: Bosses and Special Enemies

Blizzard Entertainment Helltide event bosses are extremely difficult but a good source for Aberrant Cinders

Once a Helltide event is available, alongside normal enemies, you will also find bosses and special enemies. These enemies are called Helltide Commanders and the bosses will have names.

Article continues after ad

Defeating these enemies will grant you an immense number of Aberrant Cinders and also other valuable rewards. However, these bosses are extremely difficult, and defeating them will take more than a few fancy abilities.

Hence, this completes our guide for Diablo 4 Helltide events. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Diablo 4 guides at Dexerto.

Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over to the full game?