Diablo 4: Tree of Whispers and Nightmare Sigils explained

Diablo 4’s Tree of Whispers and Nightmare Sigils are all tied to the looter’s endgame content, and we’ve put together a handy explainer running through what they do and what you can get for taking part.

It goes without saying that Diablo 4 is a big game. Blizzard has spent many years ensuring that the next chapter in Sanctuary will also keep players entertained for many years. Along the way, you’ll encounter a litany of side quests, dungeons, and the main course – the story.

As with most things though, Diablo 4 will players will eventually reach a point of finality. In doing so though, new parts of the game open. This is where the Tree of Whispers comes into play, along with Nightmare Sigils.

If you’re keen to know more, read on for our full Diablo 4 explainer guide.

Contents

What is Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4?

The Tree of Whispers is a post-game quest line in Diablo 4. It sees the player tasked with hunting down and eliminating targets assigned by the literal Tree of Whispers. The giant tree full of talking heads will direct the player toward enemies and demons who have wronged the unfortunate inhabitants of this tree.

How to unlock Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4

There’s nothing complicated here, simply complete the main storyline in Diablo 4 and the Tree of Whispers will be unlocked as endgame content to discover. You should naturally encounter the tree during your travels and it’s a case of visiting the spot when all is said and done in the campaign.

When the game’s main story ends, you’ll be tasked with traveling back to the tree to seek its guidance. So, don’t forget to activate the waypoint nearby to return quickly.

Tree of Whispers rewards: Nightmare Sigils

Completing Tree of Whispers assassinations will reward Diablo 4 players with Nightmare Sigils. Obtaining these special items will allow you to partake in the extra difficult and spicy Nightmare Dungeons. You’ll also be able to take advantage of certain gameplay modifiers to tailor the Dungeon to your liking.

Remixed versions of traditional Dungeons, Sanctuary’s Nightmare Dungeons are much more difficult variations of their original counterpart. Naturally, the reward for venturing into these dungeons is high-tier weapons, armor, and more.

Not only that, but Diablo 4 users can also use Nightmare Sigils as crafting materials too. It’s up to you how you choose to use them, but either use should be of great benefit to yourself.

You should now be fully versed in the world of Diablo 4 and its Tree of Whispers and Nightmare Sigils. For more on the game, check out some more Diablo 4 guides down below:

