Diablo 4: Trailer, new enemies, character customization & everything we know

Blizzard have announced the long-awaited sequel to Diablo 3, Diablo 4. Here’s everything we know, including the platforms it’ll be on, trailers, storyline and more.

Diablo is one of Blizzard’s most iconic franchises. The war between heaven and hell has spanned across three games so far, and the fourth installment was announced all the way back at Blizzcon 2019.

While Blizzard have kept a lot of information regarding the sequel close to their chest, here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4.

Contents

Is there a Diablo 4 release date yet?

While it was rumored to be released in 2021 alongside the highly anticipated Overwatch 2, Blizzard have confirmed that Diablo 4 will drop in 2023 at the earliest.

Advertisement

Following a November 2 Blizzard earnings call and an apparent reshuffle in leadership within the company, the developers confirmed that the devilish sequel has been pushed out of 2022 and into 2023 to give it a little more polish.

“While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year,” they wrote, “we are now planning for a later launch of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 than originally envisaged.”

Diablo 4 platforms

Just like its predecessors, Diablo 4 will be available for PC users via Blizzard’s official Battle.net app, as well as Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A Switch version of the title has not been announced as of yet, so Nintendo fans will have to wait a little longer to know.

Advertisement

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard, though, there’s always a chance that Diablo 4 skips Sony platforms – although this seems unlikely.

“Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward,” Phil Spencer said in an Xbox blog post.

Diablo 4 trailers

The official cinematic for Diablo 4 dropped at Blizzcon in 2019 and has made quite the imprint on the Diablo fandom.

Official Trailer

The extensive cinematic follows the journey of three treasure hunters that are attempting to break into an ancient-looking tomb. With the forced help of a badly wounded priest, the troop break into what appears to be the burial ground of Lilith, daughter of demon lord Mephisto.

Advertisement

As the hunters are picked off one by one and zombified by a dark cultist, their blood becomes the key ingredient in a ritual to summon the demon princess herself.

Gameplay Trailer

Accompanying this particularly gruesome cinematic is the official gameplay trailer, which showcases the 3D world of Sanctuary in all its hack-and-slash glory. It also introduces us to three completely new classes; the Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid.

BlizzConline 2021 Rogue Trailer

BlizzConline 2021 brought us a few bite-size details regarding the new title, and one of these is a trailer for the new class, Rogue. With a focus on high-speed gameplay that channels the Assassin and Demon Hunter of previous iterations, she looks like quite the force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

Diablo 4: New enemies

As revealed in Blizzard’s June Quarterly Update, there are a whole host of new terrifying creatures tearing through the veil and making their way to conquer earth.

From the beautifully bloody Blood Bishop to the gruesome spider corpse, you can see some of Diablo 4’s newest foes right here.

Diablo 4: Character customization

While players were limited to the preset characters of Diablo 2, and the limited customization options in Diablo 3, Diablo 4 will let players deck out their character until their heart’s content.

With the ability to choose everything from their facial features to their armor, the next installment in the Diablo story gives players the ability to truly make the warrior of their dreams.

Advertisement

Diablo 4 gameplay

The newest installment very much mirrors the style that has made the series so iconic. A hack-and-slash style dungeon crawler, the game stays true to its roots. Upgrades to the in-game graphics have been implemented, as well as camps and mounts being introduced.

Additionally, considering some of the new features coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected (zoom tool, cross-character loot stashes and more), we can assume that a few of these will likely make the cut for Diablo 4 too.

New Paragon system

In an end of year post added to Blizzard’s Diablo 4 blog, the developers provided an update on its plans for the title’s endgame leveling mechanics. Like Diablo 3, Diablo 4 will use a Paragon system once players have hit the soft level cap. However, Diablo 4’s Paragon system will be different to Diablo 3’s.

Once players reach level 50, their character will begin to level differently, just like in Diablo 3, although this time, players will be able to access the new Paragon Board. This looks a little bit like Final Fantasy X’s sphere grid, and will allow players to access new customization options and powers that may not have been available prior to reaching it.

Players will activate digital tiles that will either provide basic buffs, or incredibly powerful upgrades, with some even offering sockets for glyphs among other rewards. These glyphs can also be upgraded and leveled, allowing that character to grow even more powerful over time.

Read More: How to claim free Diablo Dark Gift box

Players can fill their Paragon Board, but this isn’t the end of their post-game upgrades. Once they reach the edge of the board, the tiles around the perimeter will serve as gateways to new Paragon Boards, meaning characters can be leveled even further. The next Paragon Board may offer even more rewards, with some including magical, rare, and legendary tiles to be discovered.

Blizzard has said that, “The desired outcome is a personalized set of bonuses that will empower your here and honor your dedication to their progression, that will remain fun to tweak and adjust over many playthroughs.” The devs are hoping that the system will offer “more depth and replayability” than Diablo 3’s Paragon system, which just offered another way to level up.

What is Diablo 4 about?

Diablo 4 sees us return to a Sanctuary that has been plunged into chaos by the awakening of Lilith, the daughter of the Lord of Hatred, Mephisto. Having been exiled for millennia, the horned nightmare is back with a vengeance.

Chosen as the one person capable of stopping her onslaught, your character will battle through hordes of demons, undead, and all things hellish in order to slay the evil temptress once and for all.

Is Diablo 4 Crossplay?

While Diablo 3 and its predecessors remain devoid of all things crossplay, Blizzard have announced that they are hoping to implement the feature alongside Diablo 4.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Blizzard co-founder and Diablo 4 Executive Producer, Allen Adham, revealed that they are “very excited about cross-play.”

“There are technical details and details to work through with the first parties, but it’s our goal to get to cross-play,” he explained, with Lead Lighting Artist Sean Murphy adding: “We have nothing to announce with crossplay, but that is a topic that we are interested in.”

So that’s everything we know so far about the newest chapter in Diablo’s devilish tale. For more release hubs, check out all we know on the following games:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 | Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Ghostwire Tokyo | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Diablo 4 | Overwatch 2