All Diablo 4 Vampire Powers for Season 2

Vampire powers are a new addition to Diablo 4 Season 2, letting you unleash some of the powers of those you hunt. Here’s all the Vampire Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Season 2 of Diablo 4 is already more engaging than Season 1 thanks to the addition of the new vampire questline, and with it, the exciting Vampire Powers. These powers are special skills that allow you to play the vampire to catch the vampire. The good news is that Vampire Powers in Season 2 of Diablo 4 aren’t restricted to the new Vampire quests, they can be used for the duration of the season in all aspects of the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Therefore, you can also use them during the campaign, side missions, endgame content, and more. However, if you’ve already completed the campaign with another character during Season 1 or before, you can jump straight into the vampire fun the moment you start Season 2. This is because Vampire Powers can be unlocked quite early on in the game, at least during Season 2. Here’s what you need to know.

Blizzard Entertainment Season 2 of Diablo 4 is all about Vampires!

How to unlock Vampire Powers in Season 2

To start using Vampire Powers in Season 2, you’ll first need to gather some Potent Blood which can be farmed by completing quests, Blood Harvests, and through opening chests. Once you’ve gathered 25 Potent Blood items, the game will direct you to the Vampiric Power menu and allow you to unlock or upgrade one of three. From here you can upgrade that power or unlock the other two.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are another seven Vampire Powers to be unlocked later in the game, two by either progressing through the Hunter’s Acclaim Tier and another five by completing the Vampire-themed missions that have been added to Season 2.

You then equip Vampire Powers by making use of Pacts, to do this, you’ll need to add the Vampire Power you want to equip into the Sanguine Circle and then use your accumulated Pacts to activate that power. Pacts are a new attribute that is found on gear in Diablo 4 Season 2. Some items will have a certain amount of Pacts, and by combining these in one build you’ll soon have enough to activate a certain Vampire Power.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To shake things up, there are also three different types of Pacts: Ferocity, Eternity, and Divinity. Each one will correspond to different Vampire Powers. You can also find more Pacts in Seeker’s Caches during Blood Harvests, and add them to your existing gear.

This allows for more build flexibility and lets you switch out gear and upgrade the items you want to keep. This way, you’re not just equipping gear to make use of its Pacts. You can also craft your own Pacts at the Alchemist, each costing 250 Potent Blood. You can also remove Pacts from items using Cleansing Acids, this will allow you to tailor your gear and switch the type of amount of Pacts you need on each.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 You also get a new follower to battle the vampires.

All Vampire Powers in Season 2

In total, there are 22 different Vampire Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2. Here’s what each of them does and how many Pacts, and the type of Pact, each needs to be unlocked:

Pact Pact Type Pact Cost Minor or Major Power Unlock Source Description Anticipation Divinity 1 Minor Potent Blood Your Ultimate Skills gain 20% Cooldown Reduction. Your Ultimate Skills gain 12% increased damage for each nearby enemy affected by your Damage Over Time effects. Coven’s Fangs Divinity 2 Minor Potent Blood Your Ultimate Skills gain a 20% Cooldown Reduction. Your Ultimate Skills gain 12% increased damage for each nearby enemy affected by your Damage Over Time effects. Domination Ferocity 1 Minor Potent Blood You deal 24% increased damage to enemies who are Stunned, Immobilized, Frozen, or Feared. If they’re also Injured and not an Elite, they’re instantly killed. Feed the Coven Eternity 1 Minor Potent Blood Your Conjuration, Companion, Minion, and Bat Familiar attacks deal 52% increased damage to Crowd-Controlled enemies. Lucky Hit: Your Conjuration, Companion, Minion, and Bat Familiar have up to a 30% chance to inflict Vampiric Curse when hitting enemies. Hectic Divinity 3 Minor Quest: Beckoning Thirst For every 5 Basic Skills you cast, one of your active Cooldowns is reduced by 2 seconds. Hemomancy Eternity 3 Minor Potent Blood Your attacks deal 80% of your Maximum Life as Physical damage to nearby enemies. This can only occur once every 4 seconds. You heal for 1% of your Maximum Life for each enemy damaged this way. Infection Ferocity 1 Minor Potent Blood Hitting enemies with direct damage infects them with Pox. Inflicting Pox 8 times on an enemy expunges their infection, dealing 70% Poison damage. Jagged Spikes Ferocity, Divinity 1 each Minor Potent Blood Thorns have a 10% chance to deal 300% increased damage and Chill enemies for 8%. Prey on the Weak Ferocity 2 Minor Potent Blood You deal 16% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Enemies are Vulnerable while affected by a Vampiric Curse from your other Vampiric Powers. Rampart Divinity,

Eternity 1 each Minor Potent Blood After not moving for 3 seconds, you gain a Barrier for 40% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds. This effect can occur once every 20 seconds. Ravenous Ferocity 3 Minor Quest: A Witness in the Dust Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to increase your Attack Speed by 40% of your Total Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Resilience Eternity 2 Minor Potent Blood You gain 1% Damage Reduction for each 2% Life you are missing. Sanguine Brace Divinity, Eternity 1 each Minor Reach Blood Harvest Hunter’s Acclaim Tier 4 When you kill an enemy, Fortify for 6% of your Base Life. While you have more Fortify than half of your Maximum Life, you gain 8% Critical Strike Chance. Terror Ferocity, Divinity, Eternity 1 each Minor Potent Blood When struck, you have a 14% chance to Fear nearby enemies and Slow them by 80% for 2 seconds. You are guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies who are Feared. Undying Eternity 1 Minor Quest: Blood Money Casting Skills heals you for 3% Life. Double this bonus while below 50% Life. Accursed Touch Divinity 6 Major Reach Blood Harvest Hunter’s Acclaim Tier 9 Lucky Hit: Up to a 44% chance to inflict Vampiric Curse on enemies. Enemies with the Vampiric Curse have a 15% chance to spread it to other surrounding enemies. Accursed Souls deal 200% increased damage. Bathe in Blood Divinity, Eternity 3 each Major Potent Blood While Channeling a Skill, you form a pool of blood beneath you. While channeling a skill in a pool, your Channeled Skills deal 40% increased damage and you gain 30% Damage Reduction. A pool can only form once every 8 seconds. Blood Boil Eternity 6 Major Potent Blood When your Core Skills Overpower an enemy, you spawn 3 Volatile Blood Drops. Collecting a Volatile Blood Drop causes it to explode, dealing 60% Physical damage around you. Every 20 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Call Familiar Ferocity, Divinity 3 each Major Potent Blood Casting a Mastery, Weapon Mastery, Macabre, Wrath, or Imbuement Skill calls a bat ally to attack nearby enemies, dealing 80% Physical damage with a 30% chance to Stun. Flowing Veins Ferocity, Divinity, Eternity 2 each Major Potent Blood You deal 60% increased Damage Over Time to enemies that are moving or affected by a Vampiric Curse. Metamorphosis Ferocity, Divinity, Eternity 2 each Major Quest: A Serpent Cornered When you Evade you turn into a cloud of bats, becoming Unstoppable for 4 seconds. Enemies along your path take 160% Physical damage and are inflicted with Vampiric Curse. Moonrise Ferocity 6 Major Quest: Battle of Fear and Faith Hitting an enemy with a Basic Skill grants you 4% Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. Upon reaching maximum stacks, you enter a Vampiric Bloodrage, gaining 160% Basic Skill damage and 15% Movement Speed for 10 seconds.

So that’s all the Vampire Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2. For more Diablo 4 content, check out some of our below guides:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4

Article continues after ad