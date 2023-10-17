Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood – Release date, gameplay changes & more

Seasons add more content to Diablo 4, but expansions will add more substantial updates.

Diablo 4 Season 2 has been revealed to be a vampire-themed adventure and a big shift from the Malignant theme from Season 1. Here’s everything we know about Diablo 4: Season of Blood.

While fully-fledged Diablo 4 DLC could still be a while away, the devs are still hard at work maintaining all the changes made by Diablo 4 Season 1. However, to maintain player interest and to ensure adventuring in Sanctuary continues to be fun, Diablo 4 Season 2 will show off some new tricks – and some new content.

Diablo 4: Season of Blood isn’t DLC in the traditional sense, as Diablo seasons usually just offer a fun new way to play the game. However, season 4 will give us some new content to sink our teeth into as vampires make their return in a big way. Here’s everything we know so far.

Diablo 4: Season of Blood will be starting right as Season 1 finishes up on October 17, 2023.

Players will need to start a new character, however, if they’ve already completed the main quest, this will be skippable in Season 2. That way, players can jump straight into the seasonal content.

Diablo 4 Season 2: Gameplay changes

Diablo 4 Season 2 will add a new questline involving vampires, fusing your gear with vampire powers, and cool new vampire-themed gear.

While seasons generally just offer a new theme and way to play the existing game with a range of fun rewards, it looks like Season 2 will add a new set of side missions with vampires becoming an additional threat to deal with.

Players will be able to recruit a vampire hunter follower called Erys, who was shown off in the Gamescom trailer. Erys will be voiced by Gemma Chan and looks like she’ll have a significant role in Season 2

It was also revealed that 5 new endgame bosses are coming along with the grind, giving players more challenging endgame content to tackle.

Additionally, they will be amending “inferior” and “subpar” Resistances in Diablo 4 Season 2 and it looks like this will be taking place in the second season.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Trailers

In the lead-up to Diablo 4 Season 2, Blizzard revealed their first trailer for the update on August 23, 2023 during Gamescom. The Announce Trailer sets the stage for Season of Blood with details on the seasonal narrative.

Done in a similar style of animation to the reveal trailer for Season of the Malignant, this trailer for Diablo 4 Season 2 gives some insight into the growing vampire menace that has gripped Sanctuary. It hints at the means you will use to tackle the threat, by using their powers against them.

The second Diablo 4 Season 2 trailer was published on October 16, 2023. The Gameplay Trailer shows off all the features promised by devs including new events, endgame bosses, vampiric powers, and more.

Will Diablo 4 Season 2 have a seasonal reset?

As with Season 1, expect a complete seasonal reset once more in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Once again, any characters from the main game will not be wiped, as Season 1 ends, characters will keep all their gear and progress, but will become just regular non-seasonal characters – much like they did in Diablo 3.

However, to enjoy the new seasonal content you will need to make a new character when Season 2 begins. Players will be unable to transfer their Season 1 character to Season 2 or upgrade a non-seasonal character to a seasonal character.

That’s all for Diablo 4 Season 2 and the early information surrounding it. Make sure you keep checking back for the latest developments and details. For more on the RPG, take a look at our other guides:

