Diablo 4: What carries over to Season 2? Renown, map & more

Diablo 4 Season 2 will make players start again with a new character, but not everything you’ve achieved will be lost. Here’s what carries over into Season 2 from previous playthroughs.

Season 2 of Diablo 4 has made life easier for players who don’t want to replay the same tasks and challenges over and over again – wanting to have their time respected. Now, the game makes life easier for players who are jumping into the new content in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Below, we’ll cover exactly what carries over into Season 2 of Diablo 4, what does not, and how it works. We’ll also offer a few tips to make your life easier in future seasons of Blizzard’s latest hack-and-slash loot ’em up. The good news is it’s all much simpler than you think.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 2 is now in full swing.

How does a new season begin?

When you start a seasonal character in Diablo 4 you’ll be forced to start again, unable to use a character from a previous season or any eternal characters, ie., non-seasonal characters from either before Season 1 or after.

If you’ve already completed the campaign with a former character, be they seasonal or eternal, you’ll be given the option to skip the campaign. This will automatically unlock all the endgame content, such as capstone dungeons, the Tree of Whispers, your mount, and Helltide events. Essentially, anything that unlocks after Lilith is defeated and the credits roll.

However, all the side quests in the game will still be available to you (even if you completed them in a previous playthrough), as will all the other side events that are unrelated to the main story. You’ll also be a brand new character and will need to level up to 50 without the campaign’s help, but there’s more than enough content to keep you occupied.

If you skipped the campaign, you’ll see a new opening cutscene play out that introduces you to the themes and concepts of the season. In the case of Season 2, this will be the emerging vampire threat. Consider this to be a side story to keep the characters busy between the main quest and the upcoming Vessel of Hatred DLC.

You can play the new seasonal content, like the vampire quest, at any point, even if you want to replay the campaign with a new character. Consider it a new and long side quest – but one that’s exclusive to Season 2.

Blizzard Entertainment Season 2 of Diablo 4 is all about Vampires!

What carries over from previous characters?

You won’t need to start completely from scratch when you begin a new season. All of the Renown you’ve earned so far in Diablo 4 will be linked to your Blizzard profile, not your Diablo 4 character, so this will all follow you into a new season.

Let’s imagine you completed all the Renown Challenges in Season 1 or with a character from launch, so before Seasons were added to the game, and unlocked all the rewards. Then this will be reflected when you start a new seasonal character. You’ll also be given all the rewards again, including the 10 levels up, gold, obols, and everything else – which is a pretty neat way to start a new character.

If you’ve only unlocked some of the Renown rewards, then that’s what you’ll receive when you start a new seasonal character. Your progress on each tier will carry over too, so consider it a snapshot of where you’re up to. You can, if you like, start collecting Renown with one character, then complete it with another. However, we found that a complicated and confusing way to do things unless you’ve got a set strategy in mind – which we’ll provide below.

Your map progress will also carry over into a new seasonal character, including all areas you’ve unshrouded, waypoints you’ve unlocked, and Altars of Lilith you’ve activated. This also contributes to your overall Renown, but the map from your main playthrough, or adventure with the most progression will be copied and ported to your new seasonal character.

Even if you beat the campaign, but missed a few areas or waypoints, this will be how your map will appear during your next playthrough. All dungeons, quests, and NPCs will be reset though. Consider it a new adventure but with your existing map.

Blizzard Entertainment Future seasons may not include vampires.

When should I start a new season of Diablo 4?

The answer to this question purely depends on you and your individual circumstances. If this is your first playthrough of Diablo 4, then we recommend diving right into Season 2 of the game and taking advantage of all the rewards seasonal play has to offer. You’ll level up quicker, see more players, get to use the Vampire Powers, and play the new quests. You’ll also get to enjoy the campaign for the first time with all these fun benefits being active.

If you played an earlier season or started your main playthrough at launch before seasons even started, then it mostly depends on where you are with that character. If you’ve barely begun, then it may make sense to start again. However, if you’re halfway through the campaign, we recommend finishing it so that you’ll have the option to skip it when you start the new season. That way, all endgame content will be unlocked and you’ll also have your Renown and map progression to carry over. The 10 extra levels from Renown are especially helpful each season.

Don’t worry about completing all the side quests, you can do this with any character, but remember, they’re a great way to gain Renown. If you have a previous character, then the most ideal situation to begin a new season is if you’ve already unlocked everything you need. For example, heading into Diablo 4 Season 2 with the campaign completed, the map fully explored, and Renown challenges completed.

This way you’ll begin a new game with everything you need to dive right into the seasonal fun. Remember, if you’re keen to jump into Season 2 but already have an existing character you’ve invested a lot of time in, you could simply unlock all the Normal and Veteran Renown tiers, the map, and complete the campaign – then begin a Season 2, level up to Nightmare difficulty, and unlock everything else with your second character.

With the seasonal rewards, you’ll be able to hit level 50 in no time and can then pick up where your previous character left off. By the time the next season rolls around, you’ll likely have everything unlocked and can just enjoy all of the new content each season brings. You can then pick your favorite characters to play the DLC with when the time comes.

