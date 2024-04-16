How to get your Diablo 4 mount before Act 4

Getting ahold of a mount in Diablo 4 drastically speeds up the game but it can be a bit of a grind the first time. Here’s how to get your mount early in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 has been receiving steady improvements in the lead-up to the release of Season 4. If the well-received PTR is any indicator, this next season will quite literally change the game.

A recent release on Game Pass and the promise of a dramatically improved experience come Season 4 have brought a surge of new players. If you’re one of them, you might be looking for a way to get ahold of your Diablo 4 mount early.

Thankfully, there’s now a way to get your mount in Diablo 4 well ahead of schedule. This guide will go over how to do so and why you’ll want to.

Why you should get your mount early in Diablo 4

Acquiring a mount in Diablo 4 lets you cover ground much more easily. That seems like an obvious statement but as someone who slogged through a majority of the campaign on foot, I can’t understate the level of convenience mounted travel offers.

Ordinarily in Diablo 4, you won’t be able to acquire a mount until the beginning of Act 4 of its campaign. Reaching this point in the story can take upwards of 15 hours depending on how you’re playing the game.

To do so, you’ll need to complete the quest ‘Mount: Donan’s Favor’ and we have a more detailed guide on how to complete the mount mission. However, there is a way to get your mount in Diablo 4 much sooner and make travel in the early campaign much quicker.

How to get your mount early in Diablo 4

Getting your mount before Act 4 of Diablo 4’s campaign relies on the newly added feature to skip the campaign after one character has completed its prologue. Prior to this recent addition, you’d have to finish the campaign in order for your alts to skip it.

We’ll give you a quick step-by-step guide on how to get the mount early in Diablo 4. You’ll need to clear the game’s prologue with the character you want to take through the story and set up an alternate character afterward. Here are the steps in order:

Finish the game’s prologue with your preferred character

Make an alternate character and select “skip campaign”

Level your alternate to 25

Speak to Stable Master Oskar in Kyovashad to acquire your mount for free

Return to your campaign character and you’ll have the mount unlocked

Blizzard via Dexerto

Thanks to Blizzard’s decision to make mount access account-wide after your first unlock, your story character can benefit from a mount tens of hours before they usually would.

Now you might be thinking that leveling to 25 on an alt is a timely affair but come Season 4, Helltides will be available in World Tiers 1 and 2. Thanks to this, you could feasibly hit level 25 in a tiny fraction of the time it takes to get to Act 4 of the campaign.

If you use the same class as your campaign character for your alt, you could also figure out a build to run the story with. Not to mention farming some Legendary gear to pass along using your shared stash.