How to watch the Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat: Date & start time

Ethan Dean
Promotional image for Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat showing Inarius and a demonBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 4 is nearly here and Blizzard has announced the final Campfire Chat before launch. Here’s how to watch it.

The wait for Diablo 4 Season 4 has felt like an eternity following an unprecedented delay. Of course, it was a necessary one in order to implement all the feedback from the game’s first-ever Public Test Realm (PTR).

What was shown off in the Season 4 PTR had players excited for the shift to come, when those changes would be made available in the new season. Executive Producer Rod Fergusson has hinted that the remaining changes will strive to emulate Diablo 4’s most popular content update.

Thanks to an upcoming developer stream, we’ll finally get the final pieces to the Season 4 puzzle. Here’s how to watch the Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat and what you can expect from it.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat date & time

The Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat goes live on May 2 at 11 AM PT/ 2 PM EST. You’ll be able to catch it on the official YouTube and Twitch channels for Diablo.

Blizzard has announced that the developer update will feature the usual suspects including Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora and Community Manager Adam Fletcher. This time around we’ll also hear from Lead Class Designer Adam Jackson and Lead Seasons Designer Deric Nunez.

What will be discussed in the Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat?

Blizzard has already confirmed that Jackson and Nunez are being brought on to discuss their findings from the Season 4 PTR. This will include changes made to the various itemization mechanics based on player feedback.

Given how close the Campfire Chat airs to the May 14 launch of Diablo 4 Season 4, it’s likely we’ll also learn what the theme of Season 4 will be. The PTR previewed a number of changes to the base game but stopped short of giving away the hook for the season.

Along with the seasonal theme will come new mechanics that add to its unique flavor. These have a history of being outlined in Campfire Chats ahead of their implementation into the game.

We’ll be sure to cover all the Diablo 4 team goes over in detail so you can prepare properly for Season 4.

