Diablo 4: Where to find Azurewrath

The Azurewrath Sword is a Unique item in Diablo 4 Season 1, and here’s a guide on how to get it in-game.

Several new additions will make their way to Diablo 4 with the arrival of the Season of the Malignant. One of the latest additions includes Season 1 exclusive Unique Items for all classes available in the game. The Azurewrath Sword belongs to the group of these Unique items and is specific to the Barbarian class.

The Azurewrath Sword boosts the Core skills via powerful effects. What makes this Unique sword even more interesting is you won’t find its effects on other Legendary items. However, getting your hands on this item is not as easy as you may think.

With that said, here’s a guide on how to get the Azurewrath Sword in the game.

Blizzard The Barbarian is the most powerful melee class in Diablo 4.

How to get Azurewrath Sword in Diablo 4?

To get the Azurewrath Sword in Diablo 4, you need to defeat level 85 or above monsters in Nightmare difficulty (World Tier 3) or higher. To transcend from World Tier 2 to 3, you’ll need to clear the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon.

However, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the Sword as the luck factor comes into play in this case. In order to increase your chances of securing the drop, you may:

Clear Nightmare Dungeons

Participate in World Events

Start slaying World Bosses

Diablo 4 Azurewrath Sword advantages

Here are the advantages that the Azurewrath Sword grant to Barbarians:

Core Skills get a 20% chance of Freezing enemies for three seconds.

Deal 0.75 to 1.5 Cold damage after Freezing them.

This is due to the Lucky Hit effect granted after equipping the Unique Sword.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about getting the Azurewrath Sword in Diablo 4. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

